Jermain McKenzie has recently become our new Student Union President. Host Jael Bartnik interviews Jermain on his duties as URSU president, welcome week, and sports, namely cricket.Read More »
The Owl Open for Operations
The Owl underwent a lengthy renovation period over the summer that went past schedule and nearly caused the bar to miss the Welcome Week rush. Despite these issues, the bar opened up on time.Read More »
HIV Rates Climb in Saskatchewan
This is an unfortunate wake-up call for the people of Saskatchewan, that people can no longer stay willingly in the dark about the nature of HIV and AIDS.Read More »
Regina 2020?
To the winners go the spoils. This competition could give JDC West a run for its money as the permanent event for popped collar aficionados to highlight just how supposedly well rounded they are.” – John LoeppkyRead More »
Trudeau Launches Inquiry Into Missing Indigenous Women
Indigenous women and girls have been disappearing for decades, often without a trace. Unfortunately, many of these women are being found dead, presumably murdered. The number of disappearances is at a shocking rateRead More »
Top 5 Canadian NFLers
With the NFL season going into its third week and things already beginning to take shape, it’s time to look at biggest threats from the Great White North. This is a list of the top five Canadians:Read More »
Take a seat: silent protest in sports
I dislike Colin Kaepernick. After everything that has happened over the past couple weeks, seeing that sentence probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to those that have followed the controversy that stemmed from Colin’s preseason protest.Read More »
U of R Profs in the Running for City Council
Regina residents will soon be heading to the polls for the quadrennial municipal election, and among the many candidates they’ll be able to choose from, a couple of them will be University of Regina professors.Read More »
Fight to the death: CIS edition
So how do we start this rivalry as fans? First off, we need to show up to the games. I’ve been to so many games and I honestly believe that there’s a small group of dedicated fans and then the families of the athletes. It makes no sense to me.Read More »
Rapists are rapists: stop arguing
I deplore shock comedy culture. I am tired of the overtly sexualized woman, the glorification of drugs, and the worship of the typical “twenty-four year old frat boy.”Read More »
Sports Roundtable
This week we sat down with Jae Won Hur, Matt Wincherauk, Kristian Ferguson, Destiny Kaus, and John Loeppky to talk about sports.Read More »
People and Places: Gary Varro
From September 20-24, the Regina Public Library will be hosting the 20th Annual Queer City Cinema Festival. Host Jael Bartnik interviews Gary Varro, Executive and Artistic Director.Read More »