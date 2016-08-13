The University of Regina received $30 million from the federal government to work on two infrastructure projects, College Avenue Campus and the Laboratory Building.Read More »
Recent Posts
George Lefebvre’s The Coming of the French Revolution
Georges Lefebvre’s The Coming of the French Revolution (1947) is a book that demonstrates how ineffective the “paradigm shift” view of history really is.Read More »
Sausage culture
I deplore shock comedy culture. I am tired of the overtly sexualized woman, the glorification of drugs, and the worship of the typical “twenty-four year old frat boy.”Read More »
David Suzuki to visit U of R
Suzuki is not only a Canadian icon, though. He is recognized all over the world and is the co-founder of his self-named foundation.Read More »
New advanced education minister appointed
Bronwyn Eyre was recently appointed as the new Minister of Advanced Education. This comes as Premier Brad Wall shuffles his cabinet around, appointing and removing people as necessary.Read More »
Thousand Foot Krutch Interview
Hey everyone! So, over the course of the summer break, I had the amazing opportunity to talk with the lead singer of Thousand Foot Krutch, Trevor McNevan, about the band’s new album, Exhale.Read More »
Regina Public Library to Host the 20th Annual Queer City Cinema Festival
Who said there’s nothing to do in Regina? From September 20-24, the Regina Public Library will be hosting the 20th Annual Queer City Cinema Festival, with a slight change.Read More »
Save Martha
Even now, as the seasoned, crossfit/dudebro Batman featured in this film, he is experiencing a visceral reaction to the trigger word.Read More »
The Forgotten Huxley: Drugs That Shaped His Mind
If you ask anyone about Aldous Huxley, the first thought that comes to mind is his 1932 novel Brave New World. This novel is Huxley’s magnum opus: the futurist complement to Orwell’s 1984.Read More »
Rams issues about more than just football
So, the Rams open up the new Mosaic Stadium and, as usual, it will barely move the needle for the University of Regina’s resident football team.Read More »
Intramurals provide new opportunities
To see our fellow students compete in such sporting events with the amount of skill that they have is remarkable.Read More »
Get out more
I thoroughly believe that Regina's music scene has the potential to become something far bigger than what it is now; but without the support of our own community, all of that talent is going to get up and move someplace else." - Scott PettigrewRead More »