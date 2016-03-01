  • p-p-jermain

    People and Places Podcast: Jermain McKenzie

    Jermain McKenzie has recently become our new Student Union President. Host Jael Bartnik interviews Jermain on his duties as URSU president, welcome week, and sports, namely cricket. ...

    HIV Rates Climb in Saskatchewan

    This is an unfortunate wake-up call for the people of Saskatchewan, that people can no longer stay willingly in the dark about the nature of HIV and AIDS. ...

    U of R Profs in the Running for City Council

    Regina residents will soon be heading to the polls for the quadrennial municipal election, and among the many candidates they’ll be able to choose from, a couple of them will be University of Regina professors. ...

    Rapists are rapists: stop arguing

    I deplore shock comedy culture. I am tired of the overtly sexualized woman, the glorification of drugs, and the worship of the typical “twenty-four year old frat boy.” ...

    People and Places: Gary Varro

    From September 20-24, the Regina Public Library will be hosting the 20th Annual Queer City Cinema Festival. Host Jael Bartnik interviews Gary Varro, Executive and Artistic Director. ...

Recent Posts

The Owl Open for Operations

The Owl underwent a lengthy renovation period over the summer that went past schedule and nearly caused the bar to miss the Welcome Week rush. Despite these issues, the bar opened up on time.

Regina 2020?

To the winners go the spoils. This competition could give JDC West a run for its money as the permanent event for popped collar aficionados to highlight just how supposedly well rounded they are.” – John Loeppky

Top 5 Canadian NFLers

With the NFL season going into its third week and things already beginning to take shape, it’s time to look at biggest threats from the Great White North. This is a list of the top five Canadians:

Take a seat: silent protest in sports

I dislike Colin Kaepernick. After everything that has happened over the past couple weeks, seeing that sentence probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to those that have followed the controversy that stemmed from Colin’s preseason protest.

Fight to the death: CIS edition

So how do we start this rivalry as fans? First off, we need to show up to the games. I’ve been to so many games and I honestly believe that there’s a small group of dedicated fans and then the families of the athletes. It makes no sense to me.

Sports Roundtable

This week we sat down with Jae Won Hur, Matt Wincherauk, Kristian Ferguson, Destiny Kaus, and John Loeppky to talk about sports.

