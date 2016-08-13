  • 3abbooksjpegsource-original-photos-cristian-c_jean-pierre-dalbera_olli-henze-via-flickr

    The Forgotten Huxley: Drugs That Shaped His Mind

    If you ask anyone about Aldous Huxley, the first thought that comes to mind is his 1932 novel Brave New World. This novel is Huxley’s magnum opus: the futurist complement to Orwell’s 1984. ...

  • U of R Rams

    Rams issues about more than just football

    So, the Rams open up the new Mosaic Stadium and, as usual, it will barely move the needle for the University of Regina’s resident football team. ...

  • a daunting day for freshman - photo credit ella mikola and imdb

    Welcome week; Music, Movies, Munchies

    “Welcome Week has something for everyone”, says URSU’s Welcome Week Coordinator, Erin McLellan. However, a few of the events, like the beer gardens, will be 19+. ...

  • credit: Elvert Barnes

    Why #CocksNotGlocks totally rocks

    A stunner of a dildo. A gosh-darn of a doinker. Get your cocks out people (just not for Harambe) #CocksNotGlocks ...

  • credit: David Holt

    #LoveLeslieJones

    It’s great to see women in leading roles in any movie, but this is simply not enough and until people learn to change their attitudes and drop their stereotypical views of women, this will likely not change. ...

Recent Posts

Sausage culture

180

credit: borra via flickr

I deplore shock comedy culture. I am tired of the overtly sexualized woman, the glorification of drugs, and the worship of the typical “twenty-four year old frat boy.”

Thousand Foot Krutch Interview

195

Photo Credit: officcialtfk on Instagram

Hey everyone! So, over the course of the summer break, I had the amazing opportunity to talk with the lead singer of Thousand Foot Krutch, Trevor McNevan, about the band’s new album, Exhale.

Save Martha

230

credit: Joey Z1 via flickr

Even now, as the seasoned, crossfit/dudebro Batman featured in this film, he is experiencing a visceral reaction to the trigger word.

Get out more

580

credit: File-Connect Music Festival

I thoroughly believe that Regina's music scene has the potential to become something far bigger than what it is now; but without the support of our own community, all of that talent is going to get up and move someplace else." - Scott Pettigrew

