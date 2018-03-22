5 Days Fundraiser Hopes to Draw Donations

Share Facebook

All funds raised go to Carmicheal Outreach

It’s time, once again, for 5 Days for the Homeless (5D4H), where students from all faculties gather together to raise money to combat homelessness, and possibly get the chance to brave the elements by sleeping outside to experience just what homelessness is like. The Carillon spoke with Rebecca Perigny, Brittany Boczulak, and Ally Jackson, who are organizing members of the team, about what the event is for those who still may be unfamiliar, and what is happening this year.

According to the trio, the U of R got involved with the project in 2010 after it began as a creative way to combat homelessness at the University of Alberta. The three say that the event is open to everyone, and they want people from all faculties, and even the public, to get involved.

What is 5D4H? What does the event fundraise for, and how do people go about fundraising?

The mission of the campaign is to raise awareness about homelessness in Regina and collect monetary donations for the Carmichael Outreach. Five University of Regina students will spend five days and nights living essentially as homeless people on the U of R campus. Throughout this event, participants forgo the use of common necessities such as showering, basic grooming, and shelter. The public must donate the food that is consumed by the participants. Carmichael Outreach helps our city by providing services and supplies to those in Regina who need it most. The organization offers harm-reduction services, health-education programs, housing coordination, Christmas hampers, counselling referrals, community gardens, immunizations, Carmichael Kids Camp, and much more. Above all, this non-profit provides emergency food and baby supplies for up to 400 people each day. In order to contribute, people can purchase tickets for the events throughout the week on hillbss.com/5days as well as donate online or in person.

So how does one group pull off such a large task?

We have an amazing marketing team that has been posting about all of the upcoming events on different social media platforms to try to get as many people involved as possible! Our volunteers will also be engaging with the student body throughout the week talking to people about the campaign and spreading the word as well as collecting donations.

How long does it take to get everything together and planned for this crazy week?

We have been working on this campaign for over seven months trying to plan and organize everything so we can have a very successful and fun week.

Do you have a favourite part about 5D4H? Or is everything pretty exciting for you?

Our favourite part of 5D4H is being able to see how our efforts have paid off when the cheque is revealed showing how much was raised for Carmichael Outreach. It is such an amazing organization that we are so happy to contribute to every year. We also love seeing people get involved in our community and helping out those who are less fortunate.

On top of volunteers in the halls in orange shirts collecting spare change, there are a number of events which will help the group fundraise.

March 18 – Friends of 5 Days

Location: Revival Music Hall

Time: 5:30 p.m.

March 19 – 5 Rides for 5D4H

Location: Wheelhouse Cycle Club

Time: ALL DAY

March 20 – Burger Night

Location: Browns Social House

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Details: Tickets are $25.

March 21 – Lumberjax Axe Throwing

Location: Lumberjax

Time: 6-10 p.m.

March 22 (day) – Downtown Donation Day

Location: Scarth Street

Time: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

March 22 (night) – Lip Sync Battle

Location: The Owl

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.

March 23 – Closing Press Conference

Location: The Owl

Time: 1 p.m.