Band profile: People of the Sun

Regina-based band releases debut single “Expectations”

by Isaac Adeoluwa Atayero, Contributor

One of Regina’s most diverse bands, People of the Sun, released their first official single on Friday, October 16. The eight-piece Hip-Hop/R&B band based out of Treaty 4 territory comprises four vocalists and a four-man rhythm section. The vocals section of the band includes industry veteran and community leader Info Red, an Indigenous MC; Pakistani-born MC and producer, Origin of Spin; as well as Nigerian born singer/songwriters Nini Jegz and ADEOLUWA. Completing the band’s sound is the rhythm section which consists of keyboardist, Ethan Reoch; drummer, Cyprian Henry; bass player, Rob Lane; and Juno-award winning guitarist and band-leader, Erik Mehlsen.

Members of the People of The Sun have worked with notable names in the music industry such as Hoodoo, Andino Suns, Def3, and The Saskatchewan Roughriders Drumline prior to joining the band. Although the bandmates all come from a plethora of cultural and musical backgrounds, they have been able to create a unique sound that blends their various identities in a cohesive sound.

Mehlsen believes a band like People of the Sun is especially important for the community during times like these when diversity is often weaponized, as opposed to embraced.

“I truly believe that music has the ability to heal and unify the world right now”, he said. “As a band, we want to prove to the world that a group of people of varying ages, cultural, ethnic, and spiritual backgrounds — from all over the world — can come together and harmoniously create exciting music.”

The band hosted their first concert at the iconic Regina music venue, The Exchange, in August, which was received with much acclaim by music lovers all over the city. Following the concert’s reception, the band has recorded a new musical project for their fans. Starting with the high energy heart-tugger tune, “Expectations,” the band will be releasing a new song and video weekly until the release of their debut EP Last Day of Summer.

For vocalist Jegz, it is important for the band to release music in a way that is authentic to their persona.

“We decided to record our songs live in-studio and film the sessions because that was how the band came to be,” she said. “It is our hope that through our music, the world will see that our cooperation goes beyond symbolism and into action.”

“Expectations” is now streaming on all platforms. You can listen to it here:

Youtube

Bandcamp