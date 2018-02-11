Bye bye banding with Butterfield

Share Facebook

One of the coolest things I’ve ever done happened on February 7, 2017. For those who aren’t sure, this was the day that I managed to interview one of the members of the pop hit group Smash Mouth. It was one of the biggest stories I had gotten at the time, and I felt like a million dollars. That being said, something happened afterward that affected me on a real emotional level. Now, I don’t mean to come off too strong or overly negative, but this has been a piece I’ve meant to write for quite some time, and I feel this is the best opportunity to do it. In short, I’m not happy with the way Banding with Butterfield ended.

This may sound like I’m burning bridges, but I’m not. The people I work with are the most amazing staff members out there, and they’re far better writers/workers than I can ever hope to be. The problem I have is when something that seems to be going so well ultimately ends the way it does, it can be frustrating. With that in mind, I do understand the thinking behind why Banding wasn’t as well received as it could have been; an example being, instead of focusing on big talent, we ought to focus on more local artists.

On the other end of the spectrum though, to go out on a limb and interview acts like Nazareth, Foreigner, and Our Lady Peace is unbelievable. It’s something that I never thought I would do in a million years (not literally, of course). It’s something that was stressful, but entertaining as well. It was a hell of a rush, and would like to think people felt the same way about it as much as did. I’m probably completely out to lunch on that, but honestly, the process itself was amazing through and through.

So, why am I writing this piece now? I guess I just needed to vent a bit. This is more than likely the most egotistical article I’ve ever written, but it’s something I needed to get off my chest. I loved putting together band interviews and then having them sent out for (hopefully) other people to love as well. However, I realize that with any job, one has to accept the changes that come along with it. Is this a negative change? Currently not, it’s something that helps me and others grow, to not expect the same thing every week.

I guess I should end off by saying that while I may be upset, this ending was honestly for the better. And what does this piece have to do with anything? Absolutely nothing. This was just something I needed to write to express myself better. So for those who were reading, thank you for listening to my ramblings. For those of you who’re wondering, “What the heck is this guy going on about?” I apologize. Long story short, I hope that if there’s something out there you guys enjoy doing, keep at it and enjoy it for what it is. Until next time.