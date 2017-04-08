Caleb Morgan making music look great

Share Facebook

Banding with Butterfield talks origins with the manager.

Hey all, so, as things begin to wind down here, so to does my morale. Fortunately, it has picked up recently by doing something a little different with Banding with Butterfield. Usually, I interview bands or solo artists on this section, but there’s a first time for everything as I present my first interview with a band manager. Caleb Morgan has been someone I’ve kept in contact with for a while now and has a good track record in regard to groups represented. Such groups include; 12 Stones, Project 86 and Forever the Sickest Kids, among others. So, without further ado, here’s Caleb Morgan.



First question, what was it about the music industry that got you into management?

Actually I kind of fell into the music industry. When I was younger and went to church, they used to bring in national bands to play in the church gym. Some of the acts that came and played were P.O.D., Project 86, Third Day, Johnny Q. Public, Relient K. So, needless to say, that was my “introduction” into the business (at a low level). What drove me to management was the music, the live show. Seeing a band blow my mind away and wanting to help them be introduced to the world. I also like the feeling of getting one of my bands on television and knowing that it was me that got them on TV. It’s a pretty good feeling, I’d have to say.

How did it feel when you signed on your first big band? What was the process like?

I really had no intention of managing bands at first. I was a promoter; one of the shows I was a part of was at my dad’s church. The band headlining was The Huntingtons. They use to be on Tooth and Nail records and by the time I met up with them, they had already released several records and were on their last album with the label. I basically asked if I could represent the band. They were amazing live, and their music was super good! So they were the first band I ever managed, though I didn’t really know what I was completely doing. I still got them a few shows on Warped Tour and also got them a showcase in front of a decent-sized label. Of course, I thought I knew what I was doing, as a lot of young managers think, but I knew maybe 15 per cent about management.

What is the most difficult thing about being a band manager?

I guess it’s two-fold, per se. A lot of the job is convincing people that your band is the best (in so many words). The other job is convincing your artist on what opportunities to take and which ones not to. I don’t have this problem anymore, but when I was younger managing younger bands it was often difficult. Also your creativity really comes into play. Coming up with ideas that you can use and turn into a business venture, sometimes that isn’t very easy to do.

Boleyn Management has a lot of great names attached to it; Forever The Sickest Kids, Vendetta Red, 12 Stones, Project 86 (a personal favourite of mine). How does it feel when you look back on these accomplishments?

I guess I see it as a team effort. So when we (one of my bands) accomplish certain things, it feels good and it’s a step forward. It’s funny you mentioned Project 86. The other day I was on the phone with Andrew (lead singer/front man for P86) and we laughed about how I still had a cassette of Project 86 first album! Project 86 is one of my favorite bands, and has been for almost 20 years now. It’s really cool to represent them now!

What have been some of your favourite moments about being a band manager?

All the bands I currently manage, I absolutely love! I decided a few years ago that I was only going to manage bands that I was a big fan of! So, it’s great to be managing bands that I had been listening to before I ever managed them.

Last question. What does the future hold for Boleyn Management?

I would say only God knows. This industry is ever-changing. It’s hard to say what will happen. I hope I get to keep managing bands that I am a fan of! It’s an honor to represent the bands I have and I look forward to the future with all of them!

So. There you have it! Hopefully, you’ve enjoyed this look into the life of band promoter, manager and presenter. Until next time!