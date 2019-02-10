Share Facebook

Twitter

author: taylor balfour | news writer

smokin’ in the boys room / jeremy davis

Mary Jane limited on campus

With marijuana being legal in Canada for three months now, Canadians are still adjusting to the new laws and policies set in place. So, what should U of R students know about cannabis and university life?

The University of Regina released a statement to staff and students entitled “Cannabis on Campus” in 2018, which details rules surrounding smoking on campus, growing cannabis, and the ways in which cannabis should be stored when brought onto campus.

Specifically, growing cannabis is detailed a lot in the statement, claiming that “growing cannabis plants in residence is not allowed because many of our accommodations are shared spaces and because of concerns over safety, the risk of fire from heaters and grow lights, the smell, and additional use of resources such as electricity and water.”

However, the exception to said rule is if it is being used or grown “for teaching and research purposes where the research meets all regulatory requirements and approvals.”

Having cannabis on campus is permitted. According to the release, “when not in use, cannabis products must be stored in sealed, scent-proof containers.”

The statement also acknowledges that they reached out to hear students opinions on legalization.

When it comes to smoking marijuana on campus, the University of Regina is very clear that it is prohibited, especially seeing as the Smoke-Free Campus policy came into effect at the start of the Fall 2018 semester.

With smoking prohibited on the U of R campus, their Smoke-Free campus release from 2018 states that U of R campus includes all University of Regina buildings and all buildings found on the University of Regina’s property, as well as “outdoor University areas used for sports, meetings or other gatherings” as well as “in University vehicles, or in vehicles parked on University leased or owned property.”

The university has noted that smoking bans include “recreational cannabis (marijuana) smoking and vaping.” One of the exceptions to the smoking rule is in regard to Smudging/Pipe Ceremonies, in which it is allowed to be burned on campus as long as it remains “in accordance with policy.”

One of Canada’s bigger issues when it comes to legalization, especially with younger drivers, is driving under the influence. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada, “motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 16 to 25 year olds, and alcohol and/or drug impairment is a factor in 55 per cent of those crashes,” a statistic that MADD calls “alarming.”

The Canadian Government released a statement specifically detailing the risks behind driving under the influence, citing that marijuana can have effects that last “for more than 24 hours” as well as detailing the reasons why it is illegal to drive under cannabis’ influence. Namely, that it “impairs your judgement” and “affects your ability to react.”