Captain Marvel & International Women’s Day

author: ethan butterfield | a&c editor

Kicking ass and taking names / Marvel Studios

Empowering and marvellous

Well, this is it. Captain Marvel has finally arrived on the big screen. After months of waiting and speculating about how the film was going to hold up in comparison to other superhero projects, we as viewers can now breath a sigh of relief. Why? Because the end result of Captain Marvel is a wonderous combination of inspiration and character growth that shows the hero is not only here to stay, but ready to run the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

I’ll be honest, my first thoughts when going into Captain Marvel were somewhere along the lines of “If this is another by–the–numbers origin story, I’m gonna be pissed,” to which I was pleasantly surprised by the result. The movie itself is presented as not so much an origin story, but more so a coming of age story, if you will. Captain Marvel already has her powers and it’s fairly straightforward in regard to how she got them, but why she got them is a different question that the movie dares to ask.

In other superhero flicks such as Iron Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, and Doctor Strange, all of the heroes in those films got their powers in a very “this is how it happened” sort of way, and then they learn how to control them throughout the course of the film. In Captain Marvel, the main hero is (as stated before) already starting to control her powers, so the main focus of the film becomes not how she obtained them, but why she obtained them. A question that’s answered pretty well, helping to, as a result, shine a light on Captain Marvel’s personality and who she is. And what is she? A God damn superhero.

Moving along, something I was a big fan of in the movie was the explanation behind Captain Marvel’s capabilities as a hero. Although it’s not specifically stated in the film (minor spoilers ahead) Captain Marvel has been training for a good chunk of her life to become a) an Air Force pilot, and b) a special operations solider in an intergalactic alien hit squad, so long story short, she’s going to be able to kick some ass.

Something I was not a big fan of was the soundtrack. Not that it was bad, it was sick in all the right ways, it’s just how they went about implementing it into the film that pissed me off. Listen, I’m not a very complicated man, I just want to hear R.E.M’s “Man on the Moon” when it’s playing in a movie. I don’t think it’s a lot to ask, is it? The same goes for “Waterfalls” by TLC, stop whatever’s going on on-screen and let it run. Other than that, I didn’t have a lot of complaints with Captain Marvel other than some of the dialogue and design aspects. All in all, solid film. Would recommend.

Of course, moving away from the film. We approach a bigger subject. International Women’s Day, which was on Mar. 8, and was also the release date for Captain Marvel funnily enough (I see what you did there Marvel Studios). Now, I only really have one thing to really say about International Women’s Day, and that is it doesn’t have to end at the day. It also doesn’t have to end with one person. I know I would not be the individual I am today if it weren’t for people like my mom, my significant other (love you boo), or my co-workers. I guess, when it comes down to it, what I’m really saying is let’s just keep that love and respect going all year round. So, in summary, Captain Marvel is good and happy (albeit quite late) International Women’s Day.

