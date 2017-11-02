Community Calendar

Share Facebook

author: mason sliva | a & c editor

Here’s what’s up this week

The House Show: Hitchhiker’s Improv

Date: November 3, 2017

Location: Unitarian Centre

Summary: Hitchhikers Improv is bringing back their house team for another night of great fun and great laughs. Doors open at 7:30, and the show starts at 8:00. Come support some amazing artists!

Info: Check out the event page on Facebook

Antigone

Date: November 1-4, 2017

Location: Shu-Box Theatre

Summary: The University of Regina Theatre Department performs the famous tragedy written by Sophocles. Come support your peers and enjoy a piece of history!

Info: Check out the event page on Facebook.

Porn Party

Date: November 9, 2017

Location: The Artesian

Summary: Feminist pornographer Kate Sinclaire will be visiting the Artesian, and will be bringing porn with her. Kate will give a primer to the world of feminist, ethically made, and queer porn. As well, Kate will be hosting multiple events on the U of R campus on November 10, and will address the history, and problems in the porn industry.

Info: Check out the event page on Facebook

Kenny Vs. Spenny

Date: November 15, 2017

Location: The Owl

Summary: Are you 19? Do you enjoy extremely crude, inappropriate humour? Then do I have the thing for you. Canadian comedians Kenny and Spenny are going to be making you laugh endlessly. Come out and enjoy a piece of Canadian comedy. You won’t regret it!

Info: kennyvsspenny.tv