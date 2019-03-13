Community rumblings

Share Facebook

Twitter

author: john loeppky | editor-in-chief

Elian Mikkola / Welcome to YQR



What’s up in the Queen city

Every week we are inundated with press releases for events that we simply don’t have the resources, the staff, or the brainpower to motor through. We do, however, care deeply about our city and what happens here. Here are a few details of things coming up shortly.

Fransaskois flag going up on Albert Bridge

The flag of the French-speaking community of Saskatchewan is to be flown on the Albert Memorial Bridge this month. Denis Semard, quoted in a a press release related to the event, highlighted what the gesture means to the community.

“The general public has no knowledge of the Fransaskois flag, this is an opportunity for people to discover the flag, the Fransaskois people and what is available in French in Saskatchewan. More people will become aware that this flag is an officially recognized symbol of the province… It is curious, but the vast number of people have no idea to what extent it is possible to live in French in Saskatchewan.”

Bonjour Saskatchewan, on their website, details the extent of people of French heritage in Saskatchewan.

“According to the 2016 Canadian census, there are 14,000 people with French as their first language in Saskatchewan. This represents slightly less than 2 per cent of the total population of the province. The same census reveals that 53,000 residents of Saskatchewan can hold a conversation in both official languages. Over 120,000 Saskatchewan residents have French or French-Canadian heritage.“

Tic Toc TEN Arts Festival opens March 9 at The Artesian.

A new festival, created by former University of Regina students Abbey Thiessen, Gabrielle Dufresne, and Robyn Sanderson, makes its debut at the Artesian on Mar. 9.

Their release to the media detailed what the festival entails.

“The Tic Toc TEN Short Performance Festival is a one night only performance–based arts festival that features 11 new and previously unproduced ten–minute creations by Saskatchewan artists. Theatre, clown, film, interpretive dance, and musical theatre are just some of the genres that will be performed. This festival will be an evening of entertainment, camaraderie, and celebration of hometown artists and their creations. Tic Toc TEN features the works of: Laura Abramsen, Kelley Jo Burke, Chloe Chen, Jalisa Gonie, Gerry Hill & Carter Powley, John Loeppky [EIC’s note: nepotism be damned], Sara Michelle McCreary, Gordon Portman, Amanda Schenstead, Tyler Toppings & Adam Milne, and the company Buffalo Brunchalo.”

Doors open at 6:30 and tickets are by donation.