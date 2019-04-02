Cougars forward joins Czech national team

Share Facebook

nathan mccarville

Supporting her country with pride / Nathan McCarville

Martina Maskova suits up for 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Cougars hockey player, Martina Mašková, has been announced as a part of the Czech Republic’s national team for the upcoming 2019 IIHF Women’s Hockey World Championship. The second-year forward finished her first season with the Cougars, having played 24 games, spending much time on the ice as one of Regina’s key forwards. The Czech scored one goal this past season, and attained five assists throughout.

The women’s hockey team’s regular season stopped short of competing for Canada West’s title, which incidentally also knocked the women’s hockey team from the running for the USPORTS national title. Though, Mašková is back on the ice once again for the international tournament taking place in Finland in early April. On being asked how it felt to be back on the ice, Mašková said she never stopped practicing and building her skills.

“Even though the season stopped early, I had to keep practicing to stay in shape.”

Beginning on April 4 and ending on April 14, Mašková is set to represent her country. When asked about how it felt, she specifically said, “It is the best feeling to represent your country and to wear the national team jersey. ”

“It makes me proud every time I’m able to do it. It’s an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait for the experience I’ll gain from it.”

The Czech National team will be part of Group B, the Czechs facing off against the French in their first game of the tournament on April 5. The following day, the Czechs will be playing against Sweden on April 6, followed by Japan’s national team on April 8 and, finally, Germany on April 9, when the next leg of the championship bracket will be announced according to the team’s standings.

When talking to Mašková about what she hopes her team will accomplish in the IIHF 2019 international championship, she said, “I hope that we will make it to quarter-finals because that is our main goal and we will see what happens next.”

As for her personal goal.

“My personal goal is to show my best because it is [an] opportunity that I might not get every year.”

As for the challenges that the team is set to face and the teams to watch out for, Mašková outlined what teams she thinks will offer the Czech national team the most difficulty in the games to come.

“In our group, I think that our main rivals will be Japan and Switzerland.”