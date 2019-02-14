Cougars head to the quarterfinals

Share Facebook

nathan mccarville | sports writer



Cougars live to fight another day

Cougars win play-in game over Cougars

The Cougars have finally confirmed their presence in the Canada West Playoffs after winning their play-in game against the Mount Royal University Cougars. Playing Feb8 at 7 p.m. on the Regina Cougars home court, the two teams faced off in a match that would determine which of the two teams would continue into Canada West Playoffs and who would end their season.

The MRU cougars started off strong, controlling the ball for much of the first quarter, out-scoring and outplaying the Regina Cougars for the first minutes of play. By the end of the first, the MRU Cougars were up by 7 points with the score at 27-20.

However, it was the second where Regina’s Cougars stepped it up and started to get ahead. With threes from downtown by Nick Barnard, Carter Millar, and the Hillis brothers, the Cougars quickly began to outpace the MRU Cougars. By the end of the second, the hometown Cougars had scored 36 additional points, putting themselves ahead of the MRU Cougars by 13 points with a score of 56-43 going into the half.

The third was no less eventful, though the danger of a loss seemed to be off the radar as the Cougars continued to play hard and drive the ball down the court. The Regina Cougars, scoring another 20 points in the third, put them at 76-58. And for the fourth, the excitement reached its climax as the opposing players fought to score more baskets.

The MRU Cougars couldn’t hope to keep up. Both teams played well in the last quarter of play, the MRU Cougars almost matching the score count of the Regina Cougars in the last 10 minutes, scoring 25 points in comparison to Regina’s final 30 points. With a few seconds left and Regina’s score sitting 106-83, the game was over. With Regina’s top-scoring players contributing their score counts to the team, Myles Hamilton rose to the top of the list with and astounding 29 points for Regina in the game. Hamiton’s score was followed closely by Carter Millar’s 21 points, and Nick Barnard’s 14.

With the good news spreading of the Cougars clinching their playoff spot, the team is scheduled to play against the Saskatchewan Huskies in Saskatoon on Feb. 14 and 15 in the Canada West Quarterfinals.