Cougars impress at track and field championships

author: konstantin kharitonov| sports editor

Courtesy of University of Regina / The track and field team were amazing in Edmonton, bringing home 13 medals

Cougars win 13 medals at Canada West championships

What a performance for the Cougars. The track and field team surprised all at the Canada West championships this past weekend as the team combined for an impressive 13–medal performance in Edmonton. The women’s team finished in fourth place in overall standings while the men’s team finished sixth. On top of all of that, rookie high jumper Joely Welburn earned Rookie of the Year honours after claiming three medals of her own. When asked about the rookie, coach Wade Huber had a lot of praise as per the University of Regina’s press release.

“Joely had great attempts. I believe she in a great position to continue to raise the far for the rest of the season. “

Overall it is a stunning performance for the track and field team. Welburn had earned a goal medal in high jump, a silver in long jump and was part of the 4×400 relay team who also saw Skylar Smith, Laura Huck and Michaela Allen all combine for a bronze medal finish. Allen had also taken a silver medal with her 1:34.18 performance in the 600-metre run. The 4×400 team also broke a university record with their time to boot.

On the men’s side, Greg Hetterley is bringing home two medals of his own, winning goal in the 1500-metre run with a time of 3:57.67 and a silver medal in the 1000-metre run with a time of 2:27.79. Josh Branning, Shane Patmore and the 4×800 relay team consisting of T.J McBride, Ret Brailsford, Jacob Smith and Matthew Jonhson all brought home bronze medals as well. The 4×200 and the 4×400 relay teams also brought home bronze medals for the Cougars.

It was an impressive haul for the team, and one that will go down in the record books for the university. With only the U SPORTS championships left, the Cougars are a team that can challenge for a considerable number of medals on the highest stage.