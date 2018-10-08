Cougars split first two preseason games

Share Facebook

author: nathan mccarville | sports writer



No box score, no current picture. Them’s the rules / Arthur Ward

W omen’s basketball tip off their preseason in Ottawa

The women’s basketball team has dusted off their jerseys for yet another preseason with their first games of the year taking place at the University of Ottawa tournament. The tournament where the Cougars faced off against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in the first game of the weekend saw the Cougars with a victory by a margin of 10 points, with the Cougars finishing the game with a final score of 63-53 against the Gee-Gees. The next game that the Cougars played was markedly less fortunate than the first. Playing against the Rouge et Or of Laval. The Cougars managed 56 points against the Quebecers, though the game ended with a result of 99-56 in favour of the French.

Of the three teams participating in the preseason warm-up tournament, Laval was the team who would have ended up taking home the title of the tournament, if there would have been a banner or trophy accompanying the win. That not being the case, the Rouge et Or women’s basketball team can remain content knowing that they are ready for their first games coming up in October. Speaking of the game that Laval played against the Gee-Gees, Laval won the game by a respectable margin of 86-76 on Sunday.

Far from home, the Cougars were along in the exhibition tournament all the way over in Ontario near the border with Québec. The possibility for even some of the hardcore fans to make it to the game were close to nil, though Quebec lying only about 450 kilometres from where Gatineau and Ottawa meet across the Ottawa River, the chance for some diehard fans in red and gold making it there was higher as opposed to the 2,700 kilometre voyage that the Cougars took to get to their games against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Rouge et Or de L’Université Laval.

Unfortunately scant coverage of the game leads to nothing but inferences and conjectures of what happened nearly 3000 kilometres from the Cougars home base of the University of Regina. The most that can be said is 100 words in French from L’Université Laval giving the stats of a single player and the upcoming games the team from Québec will be playing, and the final scores posted to the Cougars website with not even a boxscore. Though it happened at the Gee-Gees very own gymnasium, not a word could be heard from the Ontarian team on their website, though that may be due to the fact that the Gee-Gees went through the weekend without a win, a lesson to invite less-qualified teams in the future.