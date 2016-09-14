David Suzuki to visit U of R

Share Facebook

RPIRG is celebrating their birthday with celebs

RPIRG’s tenth birthday is on the horizon and what better way to celebrate than with an informative talk on the nature of climate change.

Renowned environmental activist David Suzuki, in partnership with RPIRG, is coming to the University in order to talk about exactly that. Very topical considering the recent oil spill in the Saskatchewan River earlier in the summer.

For those who may be unaware, RPIRG stands for Regina Public Interest Research Group. RPIRG defines itself on its website as “a student-run, student-funded non-profit organization dedicated to community-based research, education, action and awareness in the public interest.”

The Carillon caught up with Emily Barber, outreach and events coordinator for RPIRG, to get all of the info on the event.

Suzuki will be at the University on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to Suzuki, “his talk will be opened with an introduction by Dr. Ian Mauro from the University of Winnipeg, to bring local context of climate change to frame David Suzuki’s conversation,” says Barber.

After the talk, Suzuki is providing a book sale and signing.

Suzuki was not hard to get a hold of, though.

“He actually requested to come to the University of Regina following events taking place in Saskatoon,” says Barber. “We’re very excited to be involved and have this to help celebrate RPIRG’s tenth year on campus, serving students.”

Suzuki is not only a Canadian icon, though. He is recognized all over the world and is the co-founder of his self-named foundation.

The David Suzuki Foundation website says, “Dr. Suzuki is also recognized as a world leader in sustainable ecology. He is the recipient of UNESCO’s Kalinga Prize for Science, the United Nations Environment Program Medal, UNEPs Global 500, and in 2009 won the Right Livelihood Award that is considered the Alternative Nobel Prize.”

It is no small matter that he is visiting our university campus.

RPIRG did not organize this event alone though, “thanks to team work between Word on the Street Festival (Saskatoon) [and] the University of Regina Communications Department,” says Barber.

This is only the first of many things planned by RPIRG for the rest of the school year.

“We are looking forward to bringing various speakers to campus in collaboration with various other student groups and as part of various campaigns,” announced Barber. You can keep up to date on any future events of RPIRG’s via their Facebook page or on Twitter.

Barber ended our interview on a sweet note, stating, “We just look forward to the upcoming year and sharing it with our fellow students! Thanks to the students of the U of R for your support over the past decade, and we look forward to many more.”