Donald Trump: An individual who belongs in prison for sexual assault

author: mariam dini | contributor

David A. Fahrenthold, a reporter from the Washington Post, obtained a leaked tape from NBC about Donald J. Trump being an absolute utter trash, otherwise known as himself. This time the leaked tape from 2005 showed Donald Trump bragging about kissing married women, making sexual advances on them, and groping them without any consent, since “when you are a star, they let you do it.” As if being rich or a celebrity gives an individual any power or makes them any less of a predator, rapist, and a douchebag. Donald Trump, newly married to Melania Trump at the time, was speaking in a vulgar language about women with Billy Bush, who kept egging him on and laughing. The entire conversation was caught on a hot mic as the two were arriving on the set of Days of Our Lives. Trump was bragging to Billy about making advances on a married woman named “Nancy:”

Donald: “…I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her; she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look. “ Billy: “Sheesh, your girl’s hot as shit…” Donald: “Whoa! Whoa!” Billy: “Yes! The Donald has scored. Whoa, my man!” Donald: “…You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” Billy: “Whatever you want.” Donald: “Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” Billy: “Uh, yeah…”

The New York Post reported in August this year that Billy Bush, while covering the Rio Olympics, surprisingly, bragged about having a “tape of Trump being a real dog.” The leaked tape didn’t look too good for Billy Bush; he was suspended and might have his future as a co-host on the Today show cut short (Editor’s note: Bush was eventually fired shortly after the scandal started).

“Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed. It is no excuse, but this happened eleven years ago — I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry,” said Billy Bush in a statement released by NBC Universal.

Trump, on the other hand, didn’t face any consequences. He apologized over the weekend after the tape was leaked and referred to the conversation as “locker room banter” and that the damage is done.

Donald Trump described sexual assault in the video, and for someone to “grab ’em by the pussy” is sexual assault. Donald Trump has sexually assaulted women and bragged about it. He is still a candidate. Why? Trump didn’t take the situation with the seriousness it deserved or take any responsibilities whatsoever. Due to this, the Republican National Committee is considering pulling Trump as their candidate. The mere fact that Trump is still, today, a potential future president of the United States terrifies me. Donald Trump, in general, makes me sick. Trump’s utter lack of respect for women makes him the worst possible presidential candidate, and the Republican National Committee will be doing the right thing if they pull Trump as their candidate. I am pretty positive many of the RNC’s big donors will be pleased if that day comes.