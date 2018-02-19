Elon Musk is super cool (help me)

Share Facebook

author: ethan butterfield | staff writer

I just want to say that Elon Musk is a hell of a cool dude. I’m not just saying this because he’s a man that launched a sports car into space, or sold flamethrowers over the Internet, and is now probably working on his death laser that will he eventually put on the moon. It is not because of these reasons that I’m trying to be friends with an individual that is one bad day away from becoming a supervillain. What I’m trying to say is that I don’t know what’s going on with the CEO of SpaceX, PayPal, and Tesla, but if you need to talk, man, we’re all here to listen.

Going back and looking at Mr. Musk’s career, one can obviously see that the man is quite dedicated toward the pursuit of scientific breakthroughs. That being said, I also fear this man, because I’m pretty sure he’s going to colonize Mars and turn it into his private empire. Lord knows if that’s the case, for sure, but I’m just analyzing the hand I’m dealt, and Elon Musk has dealt quite the hand. Frankly, I have no idea what this man’s plans are for the future, and that scares the shit out of me.

For example, Elon’s opinions on the recent advancement in Artificial Intelligence are as follows, “I’m increasingly inclined to think that there should be some regulatory oversight, maybe at the national and international level, just to make sure that we don’t do something very foolish.” This is a fair statement to make; I mean there does need to be some protocol in place to make sure we don’t make Terminator a reality.

However, what follows these statements are experts in the A.I. community saying that Elon Musk is simply fear mongering and that his comments shouldn’t be taken to heart. Excuse me? How about we don’t piss off the man that has the funds necessary to launch a car into space. Because if you think he won’t make his own personal A.I. to prove a point, think again. That aside, I very much agree with Musk’s statements as they hold real-world concerns.

Staying on the topic of funds and super-villain levels of creation, a year ago, Musk had decided that he was going to build a boring machine and just start going from there. Move on to a month later from that decision and into February of last year, and we find that Elon had started making plans for a network of tunnels rather than just the initial one that he was going to bore. Let me just make sure I’m being heard correctly for those reading. Elon Musk just decided to make his network of tunnels… he just decided. Honestly, who is this man? To quote Queen, “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?”

Now, just to clarify, do I think that Elon Musk is this inventor who’s just on the edge of becoming someone who’ll put laser beam headbands on sharks? No, not really. Do I think that he’s going to colonize Mars and build a new species of genetically altered superhumans? Not at all. What I do think is that Elon Musk is a super swell dude who just wants the best out of humanity. So, Mr. Musk, if you’re reading this, and I don’t know why you would be, just remember that I’ve never had a problem with you. So, we’re cool, right? Right?