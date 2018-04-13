Farewell, Carillon

Share Facebook

author: annie trussler | op-ed editor

Brad Wall sucks. Trump sucks. You are all loved.

Under late capitalism, it is not often that someone can actually enjoy their job. Most of the time, every time the mere concept of work graces any of our psyches, we instantly recoil and wish we were somewhere else; shockingly, my last two years at the Carillon have been some of the most fun I’ve had in ages, and it was at work!

I have been writing for as long as I can remember – my mom tells me I learned how to read out of spite by the time I was four, and writing didn’t come long after that. I don’t do everything out of spite these days, just most things. Important things. When Jae Won let me know he was stepping down from his Op-Ed post, I’ll admit, I was thrilled to slide an application under the door.

Now, with two years under my proverbial belt, I have some lifelong friends, bizarre stories, and good-ass memories. I have been able to put my opinion out into the world (and receive both good and super bad feedback – oops!) in ways I had never been able before, and for that, I am entirely grateful.

So grateful, in fact, that the mere thought of leaving the Carillon still makes me sad. The people at the Carillon are so delightfully strange and warm that my heart aches to know I may never work with them again.

John: you inspire me. You are not only one of the funniest people I have ever met, but also one of the kindest, most involved, and most empowered. More people would be lucky to be like you. Jael: you fill a room with sunshine. Your smile is beyond infectious, so much so that I smile just to know you’re probably smiling somewhere. Jaecy: you are fire. You are passionate, driven, and bold. Never let anyone put that fire out. Kristian: as I said, you’re the only man I trust. You are informed, educated, witty, and kind, and knowing you has been a great honour. Kon: you’re such a funny, bizarre guy. You own yourself in a way I’ve never seen anyone own themselves. Ethan: you know what you’re about, and you stand by it. Banding with Butterfield is just one example of how dedicated you are. Taylor: you are so, so welcoming. You have an infectious smile that reminds everyone in the office that we’re safe, we’re friends, and we’re going to stay that way. Michelle: your sharp wit and humour get me through most weeks. I know that somewhere, out there, you and I agree on why Republicans are ridiculous. I appreciate you so much for that. Mason: I’ve known you for some years, but I’ve only known you as a colleague for one. You are patient, dedicated, and fashion-forward – keep rockin’ you, dude. Ella: you’re the warmest person I know. Please keep chasing your sweet, sweet dreams.

For my coworkers that I did not include, my heart is with you, as well. You have made this job one of the most fun I could have ever asked for, and without you in my life, I know I will be lacking.

Admittedly, I have been feeling somewhat purposeless, lately – I couldn’t and can’t shake the sensation that my place in this world was an unimportant, temporary one, and that my name will eventually be forgotten along with time.

I find comfort in knowing I had some good friends for these two years. That’s good enough.

For my readers – both those in favour of my points and those who probably hate them – thank you for reading these last two years. I feel as if I have grown not only in my ability to write, but my ability to form intelligent arguments, to respond maturely to criticism, and to grow in my political stances.

I am still an obnoxious leftie. Sorry.

To conclude this sappy string of words, I’d like to lay out a few of my unchanging opinions, lest any of you forget in my absence:

Abortion is never bad, wrong, or immoral. Shaming anyone for getting an abortion is cruel, inhumane, and unforgiving. Police violence is a major issue in Canada – hundreds of Indigenous people suffer and/or die every year under the threat of armed police, and it is time we do something about it. Straight people are embarrassing. Step up your game. White people cannot speak any racial slurs. Cis people cannot speak any gendered slurs. Straight people cannot speak any homophobic slurs. Brad Wall sucks. Trump sucks. You are all loved.

I hope our time together has been fun, readers (I know it was for me). Here’s hoping that all of us can continue to learn, grow, and improve ourselves in ways that lead to brighter futures. Deuces, Carillon.