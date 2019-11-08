Funds released to student centres

How much and for what?

The money earmarked for student centres and services, all $678,242.25 of it, has been dispersed. Below is the data, courtesy of the University of Regina Students’ Union’s accounting department.

LEVIES 201930 Fall Term PT Students FT Students 201920 Spring/Summer PT Students FT Students CFS Sask 0.76 1.56 0.74 1.52 CFS Canada 2.29 4.67 2.24 4.57 Capital Improvement Fund 2.50 5.00 2.50 5.00 Refugee Fund 4.25 4.25 4.25 4.25 Fifth Parallel Gallery 0.50 1.00 0.50 1.00 Intramurals 2.50 2.50 1.25 2.50 Carillon 2.75 5.50 2.75 5.50 Theater Fees 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Grad & Undergrad Research Conference Fee 0.75 1.50 0.75 1.50 Emergency Bursary Fund 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Women’s Centre 3.00 6.00 3.00 6.00 Regina Public Interest Research Group 6.57 6.57 6.57 6.57 Engineers Without Borders Fellowship Fund 0.20 0.40 0.20 0.40 UR Pride Centre 2.75 5.25 2.50 5.00 VCAF 6.00 6.00 6.00 6.00 Total Levies Allocated Per Student 35.32 50.70 33.75 50.31 Part Time Full Time S/S Part Time S/S Full Time All Fee Paying Undergrad Members 2,086 12,028 3,988 2,134 All Fee Paying Grad Members 675 1,094 682 665 Total Members 2,761 13,122 4,670 2,799 Off Campus Nursing 34 543 162 154 Regina Nursing 28 643 183 182 FNUniv – Regina 100 428 105 100 FNUniv – Off Campus 47 534 43 95 FNUniv Total 147 962 148 195 Student Fees Charged (Per Enrolment list from Lamont) 201930 201920 Total Funds Received Undergrad URSU Fees Graduate URSU Fees FNUniv Fees Total URSU Fees Collected 1,208,017.00/ 400,296.45 115,056.59 81,297.60 103,154.25 26,276.25 1,608,313.45 196,354.19 129,430.50 1,602,000.00 200,000.00 129,430.50 1,426,227.84 507,870.30 1,934,098.14 1,931,430.50

Total Fees Levied Levy Adv. Pmt Final Pmt Balance CFS Canada 60,856.17 – 60,856.17 CFS Sask 20,317.64 – 20,317.64 Capital Improvement Fund 66,925.00 66,925.00 – Refugee Fund 92,395.00 92,395.00 – Fifth Parallel Gallery 13,385.00 – 13,385.00 – Intramurals 36,812.50 36,812.50 – Carillon 99,921.25 – 99,921.25 – Theater Fees 3,681.25 – 3,681.25 – Grad & Undergrad Research Conference Fee 20,077.50 – 20,077.50 – Emergency Bursary Fund 3,681.25 3,681.25 – Women’s Centre 80,310.00 – 80,310.00 – Regina Public Interest Research Group 96,743.25 – 96,743.25 – Engineers Without Borders Fellowship Fund 5,354.00 5,354.00 – UR Pride Centre 70,606.25 – 70,606.25 – VCAB 88,350.00 88,350.00 – Total 759,416.06 – 678,242.25 81,173.81 Fee Sharing Agreements Fee Sharing Remittance FNUC Billing Advance Final Pmt FNU Fees To Bill Grad Students’ Association – 30% of URSU Fees 18,172.12 18,172.12 FNUniv Regina – 20% of URSU Fees 13,315.79 – – 66,578.96 53,263.17 FNUniv PA – 50% of URSU Fees 21,885.87 8,072.70 13,813.17 43,771.74 43,771.74 FNUniv Saskatoon – 50% of URSU Fees 9,539.90 4,197.56 5,342.34 19,079.80 19,079.80 SaskPoly Nursing Saskatoon 53,129.58 – 53,129.58 SaskPoly Nursing Regina 25,825.64 – 25,825.64 Total $ 141,868.91 $ 12,270.26 $ 116,282.86 $ 129,430.50 $ 116,114.71

The fees paid to FNU, according to Accounting Manager Nicholas Oleynick, go through more complex process to reach students. Oleynick’s statement has been edited for clarity.

“FNU receives all student union fees. Essentially a middle-man. We bill them for 100 per cent of the fees for the PA [Prince Albert] and Saskatoon campuses, and then based on our fee sharing agreement distribute 50 per cent of the fees to said campuses. We bill for 80 per cent of the fees for Regina, as their fee sharing agreement indicates they retain 20 per cent of SU [Student Union] fees.”

“U of R sends the fees collected from FNUniv students to FNUniv Canada, we then bill FNUC for it and distribute to the particular SA [Student Association] in PA and Saskatoon.”

The Carillon has learned that, due to an attempted renegotiation between FNUIV’s Student Association and URSU, the money owed to the Student Union has not been received as required. FNU students are requesting 100 per cent of the levies.

According to Carl Flis, the administration at First Nation’s University will not release the funds to URSU unless their student association signs off. Last year, this sign off came after months of interest were applied.

“It’s at their discretion, we’ve invited them to revisit the agreement for the last two years and they keep saying that, ‘Yeah, love to.’ What we’ve indicated to them is, show us a budget, why do you need more than 20 per cent, where do you plan on spending the money.”

“We never get anything and they just fall off the face of the earth for a year until the next president rolls around.”

FNU’s student association could not be reached for comment.

While Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) negotiation are still ongoing in related to the fees owed, a demand was made by the student body two years ago to have CFS paid in order for the campus to move forward with a referendum to leave, that fee levy is being withheld. The petition to leave the CFS is currently posted on the front of the URSU front desk.