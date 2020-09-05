Are you ready to Get Air again?

Get Air Regina is re-opening to the public as of August 7, after months of closure due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Get Air is eager to open its doors to the public after long months in quarantine, and promote a fun way to exercise. After assessments from health departments and decisions by local leaders, they will be open daily from 10am – 8pm.

Efforts to make Get Air’s facility safe and clean for jumpers include social distancing between patrons and regular disinfecting practices. Furthermore, employees who are eager to be back in the workplace will be wearing mandatory masks, as well as self-screening before entering and having their temperature checked before every shift.

Get Air wants to remain affordable for families, and has reduced entrance rates to compensate for financial difficulties for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. In careful consideration, Get Air allows jump times specifically for toddlers and provides deals for students with presentation of a valid Student ID. With deals for all ages, the whole family can enjoy Get Air.

Some of Get Air’s best features include wall to wall trampolines, foam pits, obstacle courses, basketball dunk lanes, and dodgeball courts. Get Air’s mission is to, “provide safe and healthy entertainment, recreation, and exercise for all members of the community: families, children, teams, schools, charities, businesses, clubs, groups, churches, athletes, etc.,” demonstrating that they are a great asset to Regina by demonstrating healthy habits and inclusivity within their park.

Why wait! Sign your waiver and head over to 1902 E Turvey Rd, Regina to have a hopping good time!