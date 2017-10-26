Growing their sound

Share Facebook

author: mason sliva | a&c editor

Local band Seed is spreading their sound across the Queen City

Intertwined in the expansive intermingling of Queen City musicians are four young lads that form the band, Seed. The band sprouted from an idea of frontman/guitarist Kieran Smith, who also plays guitar for Surf Dads. He began writing songs in his basement, eventually forming a group with Stepping Stone drummer, Ross Bart. The group then recruited guitarist Tom Duffy and bassist Matt Burns. The rest is history.

The group has evolved extensively over their tenure, and Seed has found itself at the centre of the local music scene. Only time will tell what heights they can grow to. Further insight into Seed, and Kieran, can be found below.

Can you tell me a little more about your band?

KS: We consider ourselves an alternative rock band. We’re great friends that have been writing songs for two years. Deep down we’re just four solid dudes.

How did you end up meeting your band members? Is this the original line up?

KS: I knew Tom and Matt from high school. I worked with Ross when I was a music teacher at Music In The House. The rest is history.

What are some recurring themes in your music?

KS: We never intentionally create themes in our music, but if it’s possible to pick one, it would be that we love to play with dynamics. We usually have very soft, clean verses and heavy distorted choruses.

How does the songwriting process work?

KS: The songwriting process usually starts with Tom or I coming up with a riff or two as the bones to a song. From there we just jam, re-write, jam again, and continue this process until we have a song that we’re happy with. It can take weeks before we’re really satisfied with a tune.

Has the group consciously changed their sound since their inception? In other words, are you still trying to write the same emo songs or has your sound evolved?

KS: Emo has a funny ring to it. Most people get the wrong idea when they hear the term emo, so we try to not define ourselves that way. We write songs that we dig. We go wherever our inspiration goes.

What does the future hold for Seed?

KS: We just finished recording our second EP with Chris Dimas of Surf Dads who also did our first EP. Oh, and we’re changing our name. Too many bands with the same name, I guess.

How has Regina helped to influence the group?

KS: Great venues, great friendly bands. Great people. Those great friends showing us new music to inspire us. It’s all great.

What are some of your best music memories?

KS: One of the best memories would have to be the time we opened for One Bad Son at the Pump. Some dude took a rip out of a fog machine. It was sweet.

How can young musicians get involved in the local music scene?

KS: Go to as many shows and shake as many hands as you can.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from playing music?

KS: Listen to others more than focusing on your own playing. Make sure you aren’t busying up the song and know when to add your own thing to it.

Where can people listen to your music?

KS: You can listen to our stuff on Bandcamp, Spotify, Google Play, iTunes Apple Music. We’re everywhere.

Also, you can check Seed out at one of many live shows. They just so happen to be playing at the Mercury on Saturday, October 28. Come hang out!