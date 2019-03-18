Joely Welburn named USPORTS Rookie of the Year

Share Facebook

Welburn having one of the best rookie seasons for a Cougar / Arthur Images

H igh jump standout adds to impressive first year

Joely Welburn is putting up a season for the ages, a season that could be argued as the best rookie season that a Cougar track and field athlete has ever had. She is certainly one of the best rookies this year, so much so that U SPORTS has named her the Female Rookie of the Year for her performances this season.

The high jump and long jump standout was the first ever member of the women’s track and field team to ever get a U SPORTS rookie nod. Even though she is in her first year of performing, the track and field coaches love to mention how the kinesiology and health studies major is already challenging for medals at championships.

“She is already at a point where Joely can contend for a medal at the U SPORTS level in multiple events,” head coach Wade Huber said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see what she can accomplish over her next four years with us.”

Contend is exactly what Welburn had set out to do with the U SPORTS championships this weekend. Heading into the meet, Welburn was ranked third–best jumper due to her solid performance at the Canada West championships last month. On day three of the meet, Welburn was able to clear 1.71 meters in the high jump event, which secured her the bronze medal, her first ever U SPORTS medal.

It is looking very unlikely that this will be her last. Previous to the U SPORTS meet, Welburn dominated in the Canada West championships, walking away with a gold, silver, and bronze, and a conference rookie nod, to boot. Also adding to her resume is her high jump school record, when she cleared 1.73 meters at the Bison Classic.

That’s just the first year. When you look at results like that, it’s hard not to get excited for what the future holds for the first–year jumper. Against the best that Canada has to offer at the university level, Welburn is proving that she belong among the U SPORTS elite. With how this season went, it’s hard not to be excited for what the future holds for Welburn and the rest of the track and field team.