Kardashians: stop promoting eating disorder culture

And stop profiting off of it, too

Earlier in the month, Khloe Kardashian faced backlash thanks to an image she shared on social media promoting the brand Flat Tummy. This is a corporation known for various products to, you guessed it, give its users a “flat tummy,” and its primary targets are women.

The brand is notable for products such as an appetite suppressant lollipop that aim to “keep you in check” from your cravings, meal replacement shakes that are “packed with all the best things a babe could ask for” and “140 calories or less” and “detox” teas that are to “cleanse your system, support metabolism and reduce your bloating.”

Unsurprisingly, this brand has garnered a great deal of backlash from many eating disorder survivors. An anorexia survivor and Twitter user, Sophie Vershbow, posted a picture of one of Flat Tummy’s ads reading “Got cravings? Girl, tell them to #suckit” by stating: “Hey Twitter, let’s use our power for good by guilting @FlatTummyCo into taking down their Times Square billboard advertising appetite suppressants. Love, a former-anorexic teenage girl.”

This tweet, and this billboard, were posted 2018. Now, kicking off 2020, we have Khloe Kardashian promoting the brand for their “meal replacement shakes.”

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have been caught up in such a controversy. Also in 2018, Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram about Flat Tummy’s “literally unreal” appetite suppressant lollipops. At the time, Kim had three children, two of whom are girls.

I shouldn’t need to explain why these famous names marketing such beauty products is dangerous, but I will.

Everyone in Hollywood is gorgeous. Hollywood prides itself on having the stereotypical formula for what makes a person “beautiful,” that being pale skin, slim figure, perfect skin, no wrinkles, and not a hair on their body apart from their head. While an unnatural view of beauty, it has become the predominant beauty standard of recent years.

For the Kardashians specifically, they’ve been under public scrutiny countless times for trying to sell their manufactured bodies as “all natural” and suggesting that, in order to achieve their level of beauty, one needs to indulge in the products they profit off of by advertising.

In an article written for Medium, Ezinne Ukoha writes about the TV show Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian how “the offensiveness of [the show] has to be the selling points of how motivated contenders misguidedly view the show’s star as the ideal blueprint for what they should strive for.”

“She literally stole her body parts, and keeps shelling out bundles of dough to sustain the shape that she absolutely didn’t earn in the expensive workout facilities that are paid to lie on her behalf.”

Now don’t get me wrong, if anyone wants to get plastic surgery, good on you. Do you. Where I have a problem is when influential celebrities attempt to sell the idea to impressionable young minds that their bodies are “naturally” the way that they look and that, in order to achieve such a look, women need to subject themselves to the dangerous weight-loss and body-shaping tricks and hacks.

Selling a manufactured body as natural, and convincing people to give you money in order to achieve your same standard capitalizing off of societal “beauty norms” is sick and twisted. The Kardashians have been guilty of such a crime for years, and that’s that.