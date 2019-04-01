La communité fransaskois célèbre le mois de la francophonie

Share Facebook

Building awareness for the community / Wikimedia

Peux tu lire ça ? C’est magnifique !

Savez-vous que le mois de mars, c’est le mois de la Francophonie? Si vous lisez souvent le Carillon (comme vous devriez), vous le-savez certainement. Sinon, bienvenue. Je recommence. Le mois de mars est le mois de la francophonie et pour le commémorer, je voulais (essayer) d’écrire un article en français. J’espère qu’il n’y aura pas trop de fautes! Je ne sais non plus si mon rédacteur sais parler français, alors toutes les fautes sont les-miennes. C’est un peut épeurant, n’est-ce pas?

Pour célébrer ainsi que promouvoir la reconnaissance de la communauté fransaskoise à Regina et à travers la province, l’Assemblée communitaire fransaskoise (ACF) a organisé un petit spectacle. Au cours du mois mars, « 42 drapeaux fransaskois domineront le pont Mémorial Albert. » Selon l’ACF, « il passe en moyenne entre 30 000 et 40 000 voitures par jour sur ce pont. » La possibilité que les résidents de Regina remarqueront les drapeaux flottants est alors accrue. C’est une visibilité importante pour une communauté qui est, malheureusement, oubliée assez souvent.

Tel un spectacle a été déjà essayé sur le pont Albert en 2017, quand les drapeaux du Traité 4 avaient été utilisés pour commémorer le traité et les peuples autochtones, une autre population souvent oubliée. L’ACF écrit, « Cet événement avait éveillé la population à une réalité significative de notre société. » J’espère que la même peut passer ce mois pour la communauté fransaskoise.

C’est incroyable que telle une communauté importante peut rester si inconnue et apparement cachée de la reste de la province. Il faut d’abord dire que les fransaskois constituent à peu près 2% de notre population. De plus, l’ACF célèbre que cette population « est en progression pour la première fois depuis près de 60 ans. » C’est certainement encourageante! La majorité (59%) de la population de parlants de français à Saskatchewan est concentrée dans les centres urbains, à savoir Regina, Saskatoon, et Prince Albert.

Malgré cela, le président de l’ACF, monsieur Denis Simard, a insisté que « la population en général ne connait pas le drapeau fransaskois. » Monsieur Simard a une plaque du drapeau sur le devant de sa voiture, à propos laquelle il se fait très souvent demandé. Je peux l’imaginer; mon amie m’a demandée hier à propos les drapeaux, car elle ne les a jamais vue. Encore plus pire que le manque de reconnaissance pour le drapeau, Simard a ajouté qu’un « grand nombre [des citoyens de Saskatchewan] n’ont aucune idée que [les fransaskois existent].

All right, Anglophones, did you make it this far? I hope so! Was it tough? Or maybe you just skipped over the French stuff I slaved over? Thanks for that.

Imagine not being able to read in your own tongue, even here in a country that’s officially bilingual. Let me tell you, having to speak in another language every time you go for groceries is not altogether fun, no matter how fluent you may be. It still isn’t your language. This is how life can feel sometimes for the province’s Fransaskois community.

What’s the Fransaskois community, you ask? The word is a mix of ‘Français’ (French) and ‘Saskatchewan’ (our province… obviously), and the community is made up of French speakers living all across the province. There are equivalents in the other, less rectangularly shaped provinces as well: Francoalbertains, Francomanitobains, and so on. On their website, the Assemblée Communitaire Fransaskoise (ACF) — an organization representing the province’s French community — defines a Fransaskois as ‘someone who self-identifies with the francophone community of Saskatchewan, whether by birth, marriage, adoption, or simply by identification.’

The fransaskois community currently makes up around 2 per cent of Saskatchewan’s total population, centered mainly in the larger urban centres. There are also a handful of historically significant areas which have been and continue to be influenced by the community: think Bellevue, Gravelbourg, and St. Louis. Remarkably, the community is growing steadily, more than it has in about 60 years. This growth has been attributed to the Sask. economy and strong multicultural community presence.

I know that several people don’t know a thing about the Francophone world of Saskatchewan, or even that one exists at all. As part of an effort to change that and increase the awareness and recognition of the community, the ACF – with the lovely support of the municipal and provincial governments – has put up 42 Fransaskois flags on the Albert Street Memorial Bridge. You’ll notice them until the end of the month: 42 bright yellow flags featuring green crosses and a red fleur-de-lis. This is an officially recognized flag of the province, and an important symbol for many of our co-citizens.

The bridge sees between 30,000 and 40,000 vehicles every day, making it an excellent place to advertise. In September of 2017, the government raised Treaty 4 flags on the Memorial Bridge. The hope then was similar to now, and must have been deemed successful by someone: to commemorate the Treaty, to remind passersby that we’re all Treaty people, and to remind drivers that there are other people and other perspectives right next door. One of those belongs to the Fransaskois community. Next time you have the chance, take a moment to get to know your neighbours. All it takes is saying “bonjour.“