Lets catch up with university sports!

author: konstantin khariotnov | sports editor

After an exciting week of sports at the University of Regina sports, let’s see how each Cougar, and Ram did this week.

Basketball

The women’s team had sent four of its players to China to participate in the 3×3 FISU World University League, but we have already gone into detail about that. After coming back from the event, the women’s team kicked off its actual preseason schedule with a home win against Lakeland College, where the cougars stomped the Rustlers by a score of 109-36. Yeah, it was not pretty for Lakeland. The Cougars followed it up with a trip to eastern Canada to face the McGill University Marlets and the Carleton University Ravens. Unfortunately, the Cougars were not able to get some preseason revenge against McGill, the team that eliminated them from the U Sports championship last season, losing 71-85 but responded well against the Ravens, winning that game 80-65. The Cougars will now head to Calgary to face off in the Calgary Cup, and then head home to host the Cougar Classic. Regular season starts November 3, facing the University of Manitoba Bisons.

On the men’s side, the preseason has yet to start. The team will head to Montreal to face off in the Concordia Classic. After that, the Cougars are off to Waterloo, and participate in the Naismith Classic and then again to Kamloops for the Wolfpack Invitational. Regular Season starts on the November the third in Winnipeg, when the Cougars face the Bisons.

Cross Country

They ran, I guess? In all seriousness, the men’s team had a strong showing, with a second-place finish and the University of Saskatchewan Open, held in Saskatoon. Adam Strueby placed in second, while Marc Turmel, Alex Eiswerth, Mathew Johnson, Greg Hetterley and T.J. McBride finished in sixth, eighth, fifteenth, nineteenth, and 45th, respectfully. On the women’s side, Tianna Dodds, Darbi Edwards, Hillary Mehlhorn, Justine Zarowny and Kelsey Hackewicz all finished 10th, 20th, 28th, 29th, 30th, and 36th respectfully.

Hockey

Preseason has ended for the Cougars, and it was not pretty, going 2-4-0 in 6 contests. The wins at least came against rivals, as they beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies and the Bisons, by scores of 4-3 and 4-2 respectfully. Sadly, in those four losses, the Cougars were dominated, getting shutout in 3 of the 4 games. The Cougars lost to the University of Calgary Dinos 7-0 and did not fair any better against the two American universities’ the team faced, St. Cloud and Minnesota State, each by a score of 8-0. Woof. At least the final game they were able to score, losing to the Bisons 2-3. The regular season starts on October 6 versus Huskies right here in Regina.

The women’s side finished their preseason on an ever so slightly higher note than the men’s, going 3-4-0 with a bonus win against Cougars Alumni but they did event record the score for that so it hardly counts. Back to back losses to the Bisons to start off, and then going 1-2-0 in the McEwan Invitational Tournament in Edmonton. Things faired better in the Mandi Schwartz Challenge, which was held here in Regina, with a highlight win against SAIT by a score of 9-0. The team heads to Saskatoon to face the Huskies on October 6 to start their season.

Soccer

Things are still looking bleak for the soccer team, as the Cougars have yet to capture their first win of the season, currently holding a record of 0-4-4. This was highlighted by a heartbreaking loss against the University of Alberta Pandas, as a goal in the 90th minute was what stole the game away from the Cougars, losing 2-1. Things did get better for the team, as they managed to stop their 4 game losing streak with a tie against the Mount Royal University Cougars (the originality in university sports is breathtaking) by a score of 1-1. The Cougars were leading, but yet again a late goal is what sets the team back, as in the 82nd minute, Mount Royal was able to tie the game up. Man, if only this team could hold on to a lead.

Volleyball

The women’s team hosted the U of R Fall Invitational to start the preseason, though the team was not able to win on home court, finishing fourth with a record of 2-3. The Pandas went 5-0 to win the tournament. Things were slightly better over in Winnipeg, as the Cougars participated in the Unruh Realty Invitational, going 3-2, bring their overall preseason record to 5-5. The team will play two more preseason games against the Huskies in the Ochapowace First Nation before heading to Calgary for their first regular season match against the Dinos.

The men’s side has played their first of two preseason tournaments, and did not look good in it. The Cougars headed to Brandon, Manitoba for the BU Bobcats Tournament and left with a single match win, coming against the Sherbrooke Vert & Or. The Cougars did not look good in their losses either, including shutouts by the Université de Montréal Carabins and University of Winnipeg Wesmen. To finish off the preseason, The U of R will host the Cougar Invitational, where the Cougars will face off against University of British Columbia Okanagan, Brandon University and the University of Saskatchewan. Hopefully they can have a stronger outcome this tournament.

Rams

Oh the Rams had such an opportunity to really secure that second spot in their division, but left the door ever so open. The Rams were going into their game against the then winless Bisons strong after their steady if unspectacular win against the University of Alberta Golden Bears. Alas, the Bisons had taken the lead early and even a strong second half push from the Rams was not enough to steal the game away. The Bisons won 18-16 and boy was it a nail biter. So close and yet, so far.

Things were a lot better against the Huskies a week later, as the flood gates opened and defence was nowhere in sight. The Rams won the offensive showcase by a score of 50-40, keeping their foot in the race of second in the Canada West division. If you want that Vanier Cup, now is the time to be consistent.