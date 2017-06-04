Marijuana Makes Moves in Sask

Share Facebook

Twitter

author: ethan butterfield | staff writer

It seems the government is all for bringing pot to Canada overall, but it there is a very strong chance that the date may be delayed for more political and, as mentioned above, ethical reasons.

With the new (almost) legalization of marijuana that will be coming forth in July 2018, it seems that the use of marijuana will no longer be illegal to citizens in Canada.

Considering there are many back and forth statements that individuals could make in regard to whether this will actually come across as either ‘pro’ or ‘con’, but I think it’s safe to say for the time being, legalization will be a welcome acceptance by many.

Moving away from ethical viewpoints about its usage, how will marijuana perform in Saskatchewan economically?

In terms of providing a stable cash flow, marijuana should have the ability to do a “two birds with one stone” situation. When eventually released, depending on how the pricing works, as of right now being $9.12 per gram, according to the CBC Business site, we may start to see a flux in the crime rate and economic standing all in one. Of course, just because something is available, doesn’t mean it’s cheap.

The research being done, though, has produced some interesting results, acknowledging that, ‘as time goes on, the cheaper it may be’.

This all without the knowledge of taxes included into pricing, however. Overall, drug access and pricing issues shouldn’t be factors with its release, but this is all based on theory. Until put into practice, we won’t know for sure.

Speaking of putting into practice, how would marijuana legalization work in Saskatchewan specifically? With the good soil and growth rates that Sask. land has, it would seem that the answer is it would work quite effectively, for the most part.

According to numerous agricultural reports, the planting of pot in the fertile soil resulted in good, responsive, growth.

So on top of the economic advantages, it seems that the outdoor market itself would get a large boost from marijuana presence, which is a good to hear but it brings up the questions of whether the year itself is going to be a good growing year in general.

The last thing worth mentioning is the actual likelihood that the government will go through with the legalization. Frankly, this is hard to predict because of the recent news that the liberal government has been involved with, in terms of shutting down small businesses that sold cannabis. It seems the government is all for bringing pot to Canada overall, but it there is a very strong chance that the date may be delayed for more political and, as mentioned above, ethical reasons.

All in all, the arrival of marijuana in Saskatchewan is, for the most part, a good endgame result. The means by which the government is actually going about bringing it, is very poorly handled in the discussion of showing their support for users. It will come down to citizens in general for whether or not this will end up as a plus. With economic, rural, and approval based positives, the legislation should, for all intents and purposes, be a win for Saskatchewan and the Liberal government.