End of the Marvel era?

Share Facebook

Twitter

author: ethan butterfield | staff writer



First off, the DC universe is better than Marvel in every way, shape, and form.

I never thought this day would come, but alas, here we are! Now, after more than a dozen movies, a television series, and several one-off projects, I feel as though I can officially say I’ve hit the Marvel fatigue. Does this mean I’ll stop watching the films altogether? Certainly not.

Marvel movies are a great source of entertainment that bring larger-than-life characters to the big screen. They are filled with amazing moments and hilarious quips that make us bust our sides laughing (not “puny god” though, that was never funny to begin with). With that being said, though, I just don’t feel the magic anymore.

Now, before the torches and pitchforks come out, let me explain. First off, the DC universe is better than Marvel in every way, shape, and form. No actually, though, can you imagine if that’s what this piece was about? No really, Marvel has several great moments in its cinematic universe, as mentioned above. But that feeling of wonder has slowly faded from me. When I went into Marvel films in the past, there would be that sense of discovery. Whether it was Steve Rogers becoming Captain America, Tony Stark putting together the Iron Man suit, or Thor… doing Thor things, the initial beginnings of this franchise were filled with these heroes that saved the day and overcame their own struggles while doing it.

Nowadays, that feeling has been copy and pasted to a fine art. “I wonder what the next Marvel film will be about?” Ethan wondered aloud. “Will it be about a hero overcoming his own struggles in order to save the day? You know it will, you fucking sheep.” To be fair though, this is more or less just the formula for Marvel films, but a formula becomes more easily identifiable the more you do it. It’s easier for me to break down these films now, since the formula has become easier for me to see in the films. Hits like Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy are prime examples of movies that, however solid their structure is, don’t have that same feeling of wonder.

There was never a point in time during Ant-Man when I was mesmerized by Paul Rudd becoming Ant-Man, nor was there a point when Benedict Cumberbatch made me giddy when he donned the look of Doctor Strange. Instead, we have, again, solid movies with characters that are entertaining, but lacking in a real personality. Which, all in all, is how one could describe the Marvel universe as a whole: an entertaining franchise that lacks, at least lately, any personality.

Overall, regardless of how I feel, Marvel flicks are going to continue happening one way or another. I’m still going to enjoy them for what they are and how cheesy fun they’ve become, but I don’t think I’ll ever really feel the same way about it. That is, until I see Thor: Ragnarok. Then, I’ll probably forget all about this. Until next time!