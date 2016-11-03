Mosaic retrospective

Share Facebook

Twitter

author: brady lang | sports writer

One last Rider game at the old barn

As the lights dimmed last Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium, we finally were able to say goodbye to some of the greatest memories on the prairies.

Mosaic Stadium and the Riders have always said that Mosaic (or Taylor Field, as I like to call it) is where memories are made, and I couldn’t agree more. Through all the games I’ve witnessed at the timeless stadium, I can honestly say that the memories I’m taking out of Taylor Field will never be matched when looking at new Mosaic Stadium.

I’m not the most poetic guy around, yet there was just something about walking through the decrepit concourse that was just special. I couldn’t tell you how many games I’ve been to at Taylor Field, yet it was the small moments that I focus on rather than the big picture.

Running to the bus after a blackout throughout the stadium; freezing my ass off in cold October nights (and even September too); sitting through hailstorms, torrential downpours; and of course watching through snow and sleet, those are the games that will be forever engrained into my brain as the stadium fully shuts down in less than a week – barring a Hardy Cup berth by our own University of Regina Rams.

I was able to be in the stands for that final game played by the Riders this past weekend, and regardless of the outcome of the game, it was something spectacular at 1910 Piffles Way.

Nothing really hit me until they began singing “O Canada.” That was when I realized, shit, I’ll never see this again.

The last flyover was also special. As the jets flew by, it really began to sink in. The game wasn’t exactly the best for the Riders, yet for us in the stands, it really didn’t matter.

It was a lot more about just being there and cheering on the Riders for the final time. In some form, I wished that there was rain, or snow, or something added to the final game, but you can’t really complain with a clear, late, October night.

As the Riders uproot their Taylor Field home and move across to new Mosaic Stadium, I know that it will honestly never be the same, but at the same time there will be new memories to be made in the new stadium.

The Riders seem to be trending up in the CFL as the season progresses, which begs the question: are we going to see a more successful team in the new stadium?

It took the Bombers a few years, but they’re finally there. But I truly believe the Riders are going to be better playing in a more professional stadium.

Either way, it was sad to see the stadium go. I’ll be able to come out and check out Mosaic one last time at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when the Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds at old Mosaic Stadium.

Happy trails, Mosaic Stadium!