One week till the NFL season kicks off.

The NFL season will finally be kicking off in a few days. The match-up on display will be a welcome relief for any football fan that has been waiting for things to get running again. The set date, being September 10, comes to us this Thursday and will bring the defending Super Champion Kansas City Chiefs versus the always exciting Houston Texans in a rematch of their AFC Divisional Round match-up from last year.

This will be a particularly sore rematch for the Texans as Kansas City came back from an over-20 point deficit to claim their spot in the Conference Final game for that year. As well, those interested in seeing Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson’s arm go for huge plays won’t want to miss out on this offensive Kickoff game.

Then, moving to Sunday Night Football, we have a load of exciting games to lookout for, the following of which can be seen below:

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Of these match-ups, there will certainly be some interesting aspects to look out for.



The Jets vs. The Bills is a classic divisional round showdown that usually ends with some excitement. With starter QB (quarterback) Sam Danorld leading the Jets squad and an (arguably) still competitive RB (runningback) Le’Veon Bell, it’ll be interesting to see how run-happy QB Josh Allen will deal with what they have in store. Honestly, feels like it’ll be a Bills win in the end, but anything can happen in the world of competitive sports.



The Miami Dolphins and The New England Patriots will be a unique case of “are the Pats still in it?” In this divisional round game, there is only one question: are the Dolphins still relevant? Nah, I joke. Are the Patriots the same without Tom Brady? I guess we’ll see this Sunday.



Second-to-last in terms of interesting to watch will be the Arizona Cardinals versus the San Francisco 49ers. The basic things to keep in mind here is how much have the Cardinals developed during the off-season? And have the 49ers been thrown off their game after Super Bowl 54? Only time will tell. Oh, and I guess Larry Fitzgerald is coming back, which is always a plus.



Lastly, as well as personally, I think the biggest match-up will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orlean Saints, where a new QB in Tom Brady will take centre stage for the Buccaneers (TB to TB, match made in heaven). Drew Brees will certainly be a challenge, along with an always-scary (and newly acquired) Malcolm Jenkins on defense.



Now, that concludes Sunday, but how about the Monday Night Football matchups? Those can be found here:

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Honestly, not much to talk about here. The Steelers and the Giants are the only real interesting game because it’s more or less a battle of “who can stay relevant the longest before Week 3?” My money is on the Steelers.