author: Jael Bartnik | Multimedia Editor

Host Jael Bartnik sits down with Les Holmlund and Brent Caron of The Extroverts. From playing live shows with D.O.A., to playing the Schnitzel House, and even opening for a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in the Ed. Auditorium, The Extroverts were on the front lines of Canadian punk. Now releasing a new album “SUPPLE” they chat about where they’ve been and where they’re going.

