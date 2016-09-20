People and Places: Gary Varro

Share Facebook

author: Jael Bartnik | Multimedia Editor

From September 20-24, the Regina Public Library will be hosting the 20th Annual Queer City Cinema Festival

Host Jael Bartnik interviews Gary Varro, Executive and Artistic Director. They discuss documentary as a genre, performance art, and the combination of the two in this year’s festival.

From September 20-24, the Regina Public Library will be hosting the 20th Annual Queer City Cinema Festival, with a slight change. This year, for the first time, Performatorium: Festival of Queer Performance will be combined with the Queer City Cinema Film Festival, for a total of five screenings and seven performances throughout the five days.

The performances will be held in the Dunlop Art Gallery, and the screenings will be held in the film theatre, both within the Regina Public Library downtown branch. There will also be events happening in other venues in the city as part of the festival, like artist talks at the University of Regina, and an outdoor performance and procession beginning at Speakers Corner (Wascana Centre) and ending in Victoria Park. (excerpt from Regina Public Library to Host the 20th Annual Queer City Cinema Festival)