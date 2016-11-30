Pig spleen weather predictions make for family fun

Share Facebook

author: ethan butterfield | a&c writer

Jeff Woodward’s unorthodox methods coming to Regina this December.

P redicting things is difficult. Trying to understand what is about to happen has always been one of those things on the front of people’s minds. One of the most popular types of prediction is the weather; we can thank Groundhog Day for that one. But there are more ways to find out what is going on in the climate than having a groundhog pop out of their hole and realize that their shadow is still a feature of them.

One such method is the art of pig spleen weather prediction. An expert by the name of Jeff Woodward is coming to Regina on Dec 3 to the Artesian. As for what you can expect from this show, Jeff will bring the low down of how he works his magic, as well as giving the audience a sneak preview of what the weather will be like for the next six months. Megan Nash, Jeff’s second cousin and local songwriting star, will also be performing.

Historically, Jeff is the nephew of Gus Wickstrom, a former pig spleen predicator before his passing in 2007. Jeff now continues Gus’s tradition as he travels from city to city. It may sound crazy, but it is absolutely phenomenal. If you visit the official website at pigspleen.ca, you can find forecasts for different months, a history of how the trend got started, and backgrounds for both spleen readers.

Jeff has had a very successful life throughout his early years. He attended the University of Saskatchewan, where he earned a master’s degree in engineering. Following this, during his down time he would continue to improve in his skills of reading spleens and eventually became good enough to stick it to several government forecast stations. Jeff’s readings are eerily accurate, ranging anywhere from 75 per cent to 85 per cent correct predictions.

All in all, it seems that the performance is sure to be a classic. It is more than just trying something new. This is the type of show to bring people a little closer together before the long winter months. So if you feel like getting into a whole new experience, maybe a pig-spleen prediction is the one for you.

There will be food, music, and a great time for all interested in attending. For more information, visit the Pig-Spleen Facebook page for details. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets will cost $15 in advance at artesianon13th.ca, or $20 at the door.