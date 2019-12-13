President Timmons resigns

Vianne sets April departure date with Chase named as interim

It was announced in Dec. 12 staff-wide that President and Vice Chancellor Dr. Vianne Timmons will has tendered her resignation. Timmons moves on to take the same role at Memorial University, located in Newfoundland. The email a sent out by Roger Brandvold, the chair of the university’s board of governors.

“On behalf of the University’s Board of Governors, it is with mixed emotions that I announce the departure of President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Vianne Timmons. Dr. Timmons has provided her resignation to the Board in order to pursue a new opportunity as President and Vice-Chancellor of Memorial University of Newfoundland effective April 1, 2020.”

The University’s Board of Governors are currently looking for a replacement for the April 1 timeframe and have asked both Provost and Vice-President Dr. Thomas Chase to take the position in the interim.

“The Board has asked Provost and Vice-President (Academic), Dr. Thomas Chase, to act as interim President while a search is undertaken for Dr. Timmons’ successor. I am pleased to report that Dr. Chase has agreed and will begin his new role on April 1.”

“The Board plans to launch a comprehensive search for the University of Regina’s eighth president in 2020.”

Timmons had her own personal response to leaving, also sent to the same list.

“My decision to leave the University of Regina was a difficult one, and one that I made after carefully considering many factors – both professional and personal. I believe it is important to share my reasons with you.”

“I believe I am leaving the University of Regina at a good time in its development. Through a great deal of hard work by many people, our budget has remained balanced for a quarter-century. Our student numbers are strong. We have made capital improvements that will have a positive impact here for decades to come. This year we hired the largest new faculty complement in many years, our research enterprise has continued to grow, and our supports for students – including the forthcoming Accommodations Test Centre – are being enhanced. With a community-developed strategic plan for the next five years well on its way to development, the time is right for a new President to act upon your collective vision. And I am confident that Dr. Thomas Chase, who has a more-than-four-decade history at our University, will provide strong and inspiring leadership in an interim capacity while the search for the next President takes place.”

Timmons’ full response is viewable from the campus website. More to come