Reagan Fedak sets weight throw record

author: nathan mccarville | sports writer

Track team shows their mettle at Knights of Columbus Games

The University of Regina Cougars track and field team recently competed at the Knights of Columbus Games in Saskatoon, successfully bringing back titles and prestige for the University of Regina in the process.

Most notably, Reagan Fedak set a school record at the meet with a throw of 16.27 meters. The weight throw record for the University of Regina had previously stood at 16.04 meters, a record set by a Cougar three years ago at the Golden Bear Open for track and field. Fedak’s throw was able to get her the first place position in the event. Currently Fedak is ranked as being 2nd in the standings for Canada West in her weight throw event, while she is currently sitting at 6th place in all of Canada.

Danielle Fedak, sister to the winner of the weight throw event, was able to get first place in the shot put event, being able to throw a distance of 10.59 meters. Danielle Fedak, who also competed in the weight-throw event alongside her sister, got fourth place in the event with a distance of 12.18 meters.

Two other Cougars were present at the event competing on the men’s side of the competition. Austin Lund, who competed in both the shot put and weight throw events was able to get third place in shot put with a distance of 12.93 meters, as well as attaining fourth place in the weight throw event with a distance of 10.49 meters. The other Cougar, Dustin Todd, getting fourth place in shot put with 11.64 meters, and fifth place in the weight throw with 9.74 meters.

When asked how it felt to beat the Cougars three-year-old record, Fedak said, “The last year, I’ve been struggling with a back injury and this is my first season back. I think I had a lot of time to work on my mental game and I felt comfortable coming back and a lot less nervous than usual.”

“It feels amazing to be able to beat a university record. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be apart of an elite team and to have the support from my coaches and trainers. I love the UofR and the Cougars.”

Fedak spent last year red-shirting because of her injury, though the time off hasn’t stopped her progression as an athlete.

Competing in the Regina Indoor Games next weekend, Fedak also looks forward to the Canada West Finals, saying, “As far as Can West goes, I just hope to throw a personal best. I always like to be my biggest competition. If I beat my own best throws, I’m happy!”