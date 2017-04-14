RESPONSE: Eating in res. is unappetizing

Share Facebook

author: shawn wiskar | URSU Vice President Student Affairs

URSU’s VP student affairs details what The Owl has to offer

In the March 30 Carillon article titled “Eating in residence is unappetizing,” Rigel Smith shared their concerns about food on our campus. The article addressed a myriad of issues that are clearly important to our student body and as your University of Regina Students’ Union [URSU] we serve to represent our students to the administration on a variety of issues. With more and more pressure on our students to be financially responsible, keep up with their studies, and balance a social life, one of the last things they should be worried about is the quality of food that is available at their post-secondary institution.

As a former residence student myself, I can relate to being frustrated that everything on campus was closed and I was left with no options for food. I was lucky enough to have a kitchen in my residence stay, but I understand that these issues are especially prevalent to those who do not have the luxury of living on campus. The article makes note of “the possibility of a dining hall [being] a light at the end of a dark tunnel for meal plan users,” but URSU hopes to make that dark tunnel a little brighter.

The article did not mention The Owl, our campus bar, but more importantly our campus’ best restaurant. The Owl currently has 32 different items on its menu that range from salads and wraps to delicious pizzas fresh out of the oven. The Owl is extremely proud of the fact that all its food is made in our kitchen and uses local fresh ingredients. In fact, The Owl also makes all of their own buns, soups, and desserts from scratch. The Owl is also equipped with most non-alcoholic drink types available at any Chartwells locations.

A while ago, URSU inquired with the University of Regina’s Student Services whether it could be involved in the residence meal plan program. The response received at the time was, “The University of Regina has a contract with Chartwells for a couple more years. This contract does not allow for other vendors to be included in the meal plan with the exception of Luther.” URSU is committed to expanding students’ accessibility to healthy food options as well as promoting vendor opening times to better meet the needs of students. URSU plans on revisiting the option of The Owl and other campus food vendors being a part of the student meal plan with U of R Student Services in the near future.

The Owl is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Owl has a tremendous brunch menu available on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you feel frustrated in your food options, come for lunch with me in The Owl. We will be happy to make you up any one of our fresh, healthy, tasty options.