Rick Springfield: the man, the artist

author: ethan butterfield | staff writer

Rick Springfield doing as Rick Springfield does/Courtesy of Rick Springfield.

Rick Springfield opens up about life and career ahead of his Regina show

Well, the semester is just about here and I, for one, couldn’t be more excited. Not so much for the upcoming work load, but more so because of the unreal results that this summer has presented. In fact, I was very fortunate to have interviewed the one and only Rick Springfield before his show at the Conexus Arts Centre. For those who aren’t sure, Rick Springfield is one accomplished individual. Being a writer, a singer, and an actor, Springfield has starred in several films and shows such as Ricky and the Flash and Supernatural, as well as performed huge hits like “Love Somebody”, “Affair of the Heart” and “Jessie’s Girl”. So, not wishing to ramble on, you can find the interview just below:

1. During late August, you’re coming from Jacksonville to Regina, SK. Do you feel that the long trip, coupled with switching from the United States to Canada, has certain pressures attached to it?

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahhahah ahahaha…….Yes. Going through Canadian customs is brutal. They don’t like musicians very much and I think they assume we are all either deviants/terrorists/drug smugglers or all of the aforementioned. Canada is amazing and I have worked there many times as an actor and musician but getting across that thin red line is like trying to smuggle 20 pounds of Heroin through Kuala Lumpur.

2. You released your new studio album in 2016 entitled Rocket Science and it was met with great reviews. How satisfying is it that your new music was so well received?

It’s great to have new music received well. A lot of bands from the 80’s and 90’s aren’t even recording anymore, but I love to have new music to play live because it keeps it fresh for me and the band. So when it’s reviewed well it certainly is a plus, and makes me want to do it again.

3. You have also acted in many TV shows and movies. From General Hospital and Hard to Hold in the 80’s to most recently starring in True Detective and in Ricky and the Flash with Meryl Streep. Do you have a favourite role that you have played throughout the years?

They all come with their challenges and I’ve enjoyed playing all the roles, but I don’t think I could pick a favourite. Certainly working with Meryl and Jonathan Demme was a blast and working with the A team definitely ups your game. They all have high and low moments. It’s really no different from any other job as far as satisfaction and disappointment go.

4. You have talked openly about your battle with depression since you were a teenager. Recently we have lost artists such as Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. How have you managed to deal with depression while continuing your music, acting, and now writing career?

I go in and out. It’s tough sometimes and I get it when I hear someone has lost their battle with The Darkness. I write, I try and be thankful and hang out with people I love. Playing live is still a big rush for me and that can help. Work helps me to stay more or less level but not always. I have to deal with it day to day.

5. In 2014 you released Magnificent Vibrations, your first novel of fiction. This was also met with positive reviews. Is writing a novel something you always wanted to do? Any plans for another?

Yes, I plan to write more. I just finished a new CD/album/free download called The Snake King that is pretty different from other albums I’ve done, but now that it is complete I can focus on other writing. I have stuff half finished, just started, and fragments of ideas. It’s just getting in the right headspace to do a project.

6. You have had 17 studio albums, been nominated for multiple Grammys, are an actor and author. Usually the first thing that gets mentioned when someone talks about you is Jessie’s Girl. Have you ever grown tired of it throughout the years? Do you still enjoy playing as much now as you did in 1981?

Yes, I’m proud of having written it. It does tend to overshadow other things at times but if I hadn’t had JG I probably would be bagging groceries at Ralphs right now. Not that that’s a bad thing but I have always had big dreams.

7. What have been some of your favourite memories when performing live or in studio?



I wish I could remember some of them. I see old photos of me with famous people and I have no memory of taking the photo. Someone sent me a shot of me and BB KIng in Amsterdam the other day. I was about 24 and have always been a huge BB fan but still cant remember taking the photo. The good thing is every show is like the first time.

8. Last question. Going beyond the tour, what does the future hold for Rick Springfield?

I hope good things. The Snake King will be out soon and I am doing an episode of American Horror Story in a couple of weeks and getting back to writing. Looking for more good stuff.

So there you have it, hopefully you enjoyed this look into Rick Springfield’s life, as well as his career. All the best for those in the new semester.