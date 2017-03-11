Once upon a time, the right lied (again)

Share Facebook

In my experience, all world events are part of some larger, more convoluted, impending historical narrative; eventually, all the injustices around us will become stories (horror stories, mind you). The glaring issue about narratives is that fiction is only appreciated in cases where the entirety of the human race is not threatened.

The concept of the false narrative is currently the most dangerous, prevalent threat against the social psyche. There’s an entirely different article brewing in my SJW soul about the absolute horse-drivel that the idea of “Alternative Facts” is, but even I need to lay the sword to rest from time to time.

Allow me to be succinct: this piece will delve into the profoundly controversial “Trans Bathroom Debate.” This is precisely where the concept of the “false narrative” fits in. As many of us know, and unfortunately will continue to know, Republicans are not known for their humanistic treatment of women, including the women. Women aren’t allowed to abort fetuses, report rapes, get equal pay, buy necessary hygiene products, or generally exist without fear or apprehension.

So, when a Republican tells you that they’re barring trans people from peeing in their respective washrooms, and are doing it for the sake of women’s safety, they are lying to you. Never once has a Republican policy been done for the sake of a minority’s protection, especially not women, and especially not the trans community.

The Liberty Council, in response to this heinous claim, posted a list of just fifty incidents in which cisgender men assaulted women in washrooms – many of which included child victims. The true danger women face is certainly not trans people, but instead cis-men who use their strength to threaten, intimidate, and assault the unassuming.

With that shallow, and obviously fabricated, narrative debunked, why would Republicans actually want to prevent trans people from using the washrooms they identify with? Well, if trans bullying, assault, rape, murder, and suicide rates account for anything, one may be inclined to believe it comes from a place of hate and prejudice. I know what you’re thinking: “From the right wing? Never!” They continue to shock, don’t they?

As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m not unfamiliar with the bigotry of the far right, because I’m also no stranger to the fear that comes with open expression. The violence endured by the queer portion of said community is one thing, whereas that which plagues the trans community is separate – not wholly different in nature, or in source, but in reason.

The world is currently kept in a stranglehold at the hands of the heterosexual and cisgender, and anyone who dare threaten their fragile system must be severed at the root. Republican congress cannot simply go out and eliminate minorities they disagree with (though the police force would disagree), so they instead choose to go for the foundation: eliminate safe access to washrooms, to school education, to job opportunities, to medicine, and the livelihoods will crumble with it.

Don’t let them lie to you; I know, much, much easier said than done, as it seems all the far-right manage to produce are lies or statements avoiding relevance altogether. These bills aren’t passed to protect women: they are passed to hurt an already suffering, traumatized majority. This story is pure fiction.