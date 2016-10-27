Rock legends, Bush, coming to Regina

Share Facebook

Twitter

author: ethan butterfield | a&c writer

It isn’t often that music legends come this close to YQR.

As I’m sure you’ve already heard, this upcoming Thursday at The Conexus Arts Centre people will get the chance to see legendary post-grunge rock band Bush perform. I, myself, have been lucky enough to get tickets and cannot wait to hear such classics as “Sound of Winter,” “Machinehead” and, of course, “Glycerine.”

For those who aren’t sure, Bush was a very popular group during that early to mid ‘90s of rock ‘n’ roll where bands such as Live and Nirvana dominated the scene. Even with that being said, Bush has managed to stay relevant through thick and thin, releasing well-received album after well-received album.

The band consists of Gavin Rossdale, Robin Goodridge, Chris Traynor, and Corey Britz, who are all incredibly talented musicians who have made their mark on rock n’ roll. The most notable out of the four would be Gavin Rossdale, whose work with Bush, as well as a solo career, has made for an interesting and dynamic set of songs that are widely recognized and just all-around good.

So yes, needless to say, I’m really excited for this show, but it’s a bit more excitement than just “this well-known band is coming to Regina.” It’s more along the lines of, “This band that broke the mold in music is coming to Regina.” Bush is that special type of band where you can just sort of put them on and think away the day with.

If there are any hopes I have during the concert, it will be for them to play “Glycerine” last. To explain, in case you may not be familiar with its success, “Glycerine” is by far Bush’s most popular song. The opening, the riff, the lyrics, it all comes together wonderfully. It has that painful deepness to it, sort of like “Lightning Crashes” by Live. Bliss, through and through.

So, to wrap up, this show has the makings to be one hell of a memorable night. Whether you’re a fan or not, hopefully you have your tickets ready to go.