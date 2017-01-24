She&Her: exploring how we connect

Share Facebook

Twitter

author: bronwyn angley | contributor

The new performance piece seeks new understanding for vulnerability.

Starting Jan. 25, popular downtown clothing store World of Trout will play host to something much different than its usual: a new theatre piece titled She&Her. The piece, based largely on devised movement and multimedia, was created by local artists Alex Hartshorn and Christina Persson.

About a year ago, Hartshorn had developed a short script. It had gone through a series of workshops and installments before She&Her found its way into Christina Persson’s hands. Persson was invited to partake in one of the script’s developments. After workshopping, Hartshorn knew she had found what she was looking for, and the two have been working on the piece ever since.

“We wanted to see what it would look and feel like if we took what Alex wrote and turned it into movement,” says Persson. “Some parts are choreographed by Alex and some are improvised. It’s a different process than what I’m used to, but that’s why I’m so excited for Regina to see it. It’ll be something different for them, too.”

The experience has stretched Persson as a performer, as she tells us, “I really had to learn how to take charge of my own movement. Alex is a dancer. I’m not, but I’m involved with the improv scene in Regina, so we each brought something different to the table.”

She adds that, “[Alex and she] are on board for each other. We always knew we worked well together but then people started to comment on it, too.” The piece explores themes about the mundanity of life, the daily routines, and loneliness, but the two “also wanted to play around with the concept of connection and being vulnerable with one another. We wanted to look at how we relate to one another, even as strangers.”

The performance will challenge its viewers to see their everyday experience in a new light. By using technology through projections onstage, movement, music, sounds and exploring the space, the performance becomes much more sensory. “It’s supposed to be a unique experience for everyone and it’ll definitely be a new experience for Regina,” says Persson, “but that’s why I think Regina needs to see it.”

The artists chose World of Trout because Persson realized what the space could be after coming to one of the store’s Pop YQR events. When she saw the way the space could move and captured the location’s vibe, she knew World of Trout would be the perfect place to host the show. They have been supportive of Hartshorn and Persson’s project by helping to promote the project and get the word out.

She&Her: A Live Art Installation will be performed at World of Trout (2323 11th Ave.) from Jan. 25-28 at 8:00 p.m. There will also be a matinee on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:00 p.m. in addition to the 8:00 p.m. showing. The performance is scored by Jon Neher. Admission is by pay-what-you-can donation and there will be a cash bar.