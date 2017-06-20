Show hopes to engage audiences of all kinds

Share Facebook

ethan williams | staff writer

Discussing Globe Theatre’s run of The Little Mermaid

Globe Theatre’s 2016/2017 season may be wrapping up in the next month or so, but the theatre hopes to go out with a bang with their production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The popular 1989 movie has had much critical success over the years, and now it’s coming to the Globe’s main stage later this month. Sonia Stanger is the Box Office Manager for the Globe Theatre, and says that the idea to do the show came about because it was one the theatre had been wanting to do for a while now.

“One of the things we always like to have in our season is something super family friendly, super fun, and spectacularly theatrical, and I think this is one that we’ve wanted to do for a long time because it has some pretty exciting possibilities for our theatre-in-the-round.”

Stanger says this sort of theatre set-up always poses a bit of a challenge for productions at the venue for various reasons, one of which includes the backstage area of the stage.

“There isn’t a backstage area that you would see in a regular theatre, and you have four exits and entrances for our actors. As well, there is seating on all four sides, so you can’t hide anything because you have spectators on all sides of the stage. Our production team has to get really creative in terms of what they can do with that space.”

When asked what makes The Little Mermaid a great season finale for the Globe, Stanger cited many things that would make audiences marvel over it.

“First of all, it’s huge. We have eighteen actors, which is possibly more than we’ve ever had before. As well, it’s really just a really beautiful, fun, and exciting show. It appeals to those of us who were young when the movie first came out in 1989, and it appeals to those of us who maybe had kids when it first came out. It’s a really fun and high-energy production.”

Not only does the production feature elements that are fit for all age groups, but it also serves as an inclusive show that fits the needs of many different groups. Stanger says that the theatre launched different accessibility initiatives over the last couple of years, and will include them in a performance of this show, including an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted show for D/deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons, and a “relaxed performance,” which includes less visual and aural effects to accommodate those with an autism spectrum disorder. Stanger says this show will be much different from that of a regular production so that people who bring patrons with disabilities can feel comfortable bringing them.

“There are many things (that have been adjusted), for example the full blackout in a show, which can be quite upsetting for those who have sensitivities, and the loud noises. We want to make a space where people who have disabilities feel safe and welcome, for example audience members who make vocalizations with no control. There’s a relaxed attitude, and the audience can even get up and leave the space as necessary. We’ll have what we call the quiet room in case someone needs a moment away from noise and crowds and stimulation.”

Stanger says that this particular performance is also ideal for people who are wary about bringing small children to the theatre, and also mentioned that a live audio description will be provided for people who suffer from vision loss.

Tickets for The Little Mermaid are still available by contacting the Globe Theatre box office at (306) 525-6400, or by going online to globetheatrelive.com.