Steves and Windows Up Above take O’Hans

author: mason sliva | contributor

The two bands’ wild live show reviewed.

The Windows Up Above

Music: 4.5 stars out of 5 Performance: 4 stars out of 5 Overall: 8.5 stars out of 10

The Windows Up Above reiterated the importance of patience, and keeping an open mind. I am far from a country fan, and I caught myself expecting disappointment from The Windows Up Above. However, they did a wonderful job of proving me wrong with their psychedelic touch on ‘60s country music.

The band’s two guitarists/vocalists, Chris Sleightholm and Devon Floyd, and bassist, Andrew Beisel, laid down relaxed tunes accentuated by the country twang of pedalsteel guitarist, Ian Cameron. As well, The Steves frontman, Piper Burns, played some steady drum tracks to get your toe tapping.

No matter what one’s preference in music is, it is difficult not to enjoy a set by this local band, and they are a must see for all country fans. These psychedelic cowboys have a great talent at getting the audience vibing to their music, and I am excited to see the name that The Windows Up Above can make for themselves.

The Steves

Music: 4.5 stars out of 5 Performance: 5 stars out of 5 Overall: 9.5 stars out of 10

Are ya ready, Steve? As the clock passed midnight on Friday evening, The Steves finally made their way onto the stage. From the very beginning of the set, The Steves pulled the audience in, and showed that punk rock is still very much alive. The Steves have achieved a modern, surfed-up version of punk rock that appeals to a wide range of people.

Pounding drums provided by Carillon alum, Paul Bogdan, mixed with energetic guitar riffs by Ethan Anderson provide the foundation for The Steves frontman, Piper Burns, to serenade the audience with his unique vocal tone. The Steves punk sound is added to by thumping bass lines slapped down by Andrew Beisel.

O’Hanlons is known for it’s powerful sound system, which the band utilized to their fullest ability. While frontman Piper Burns is known as quite the joker, he still leads the band with serious energy, and the dedication to music that this band possesses is extremely evident in their performance. The Steves have carved out a sound that sets them apart from the rest of Regina’s bands, and in my opinion, it won’t be long until The Steves claim their throne atop the local music scene as the kings of the Queen City.

The song’s final number states that, “nobody dances in bars”, and The Steves proved themselves wrong as the audience danced the night away. The Steves are one of the most consistent, well-coordinated local groups, and every set that they play is sure to be something special.