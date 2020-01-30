Superbowl Preview

I’m just here so I don’t get fined

In the immortal words of UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, “It’s time!” Once again the Super Bowl has rolled around and once again I’m writing a predictions article for who is going to come out on top. Funnily enough, this is my third Super Bowl predictions article writing for the Carillon, with the previous two actually coming true. The first was the match-up between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 where, on a whim, I picked the Broncos to upset (still my proudest moment as an unverified sports writer). The second was between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, where the Eagles ended up winning it all.

Now, the championship game features two teams that I’m more or less disinterested in. On the AFC side, we have the Kansas City Chiefs, and on the NFC side, we have the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams have shown a dominating offense and a steady defence With Kansas City, the sheer willpower and gameday presence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes (who’s been in the NFL for only three seasons) may be enough for the team to raise the Lombardi trophy over their head. However, the 49er’s have, quite simply, been dominant as a team throughout the entirety of the season. Here’s a few quick stats about the team in case you were wondering; the 49ers have are over 1,000 yards in offense when compared to combined opponents, they have almost 20 touchdowns over combined opponents, and they have around a dozen sacks more than opponents combined.

This being said though, Kansas City shouldn’t be overlooked. Much like Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes has the unreal ability to make plays on the fly and come back from a deficit that should be a game ender (here’s looking at you, Houston). On top of that, Kelce is a beast at the tight end position. Putting up over 1,000 yards receiving and gaining 12.7 yards per reception, the 49ers will definitely have their hands full.

Of course, the state of the 49ers defence should also be taken into account. Richard Sherman, the man, the myth, the legend. Often on the more criticized end of the spectrum, Sherman is one of the very best when it comes to the cornerback position. Don’t believe me? Listen to Sherman himself speak on why he shows up.

In a recent interview ( on KNBR on YouTube), Sherman went off to say that “I show up year in and year out, whether it’s 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, unless I tear my Achilles, I’m doing my job at a high level. I’m tired of hearing the excuses; ‘Oh my god, they’re playing zone’, ‘Oh my god, it was this guy’, ‘Oh my god, the receiver slipped’, why don’t other people got [sic] those outs?”

Sherman aside, the 49ers defensive line has been a force to be reckoned with. Putting the brakes on a dangerous 10 – 6 Vikings team and a 13 – 3 Packers squad led by Aaron Rodgers hunting for that second, ever elusive Super Bowl ring. Of course, Kansas City is no pushover either, as they managed to slow down a terrifying Derrick Henry from the Titans (despite their issues with the run game in the regular season).

So, looking at players and squads as a whole, who is going to win the big one? Honestly, I’d go with the San Francisco 49ers. All in all, they’re just the more complete squadron, they look like a complete unit, not like a team that relies on one player to make the big plays (which to Kansas City’s credit has gotten them this far). If this game went to overtime, I wouldn’t be at all shocked, but it’s going to be the 49ers that come out on top. At least, that’s the prediction.

And if I’m wrong? Well, bragging about being 2-0 for Super Bowl picks for so long, despite being the honestly miserable achievement that it is, had to end at some point. But, if I’m right, I get to be insufferable for another year. Just to Carillon staff exclusively. Sorry, not sorry. Anyway, win or lose, everything will be revealed when Feb. 2 arrives. And, hey, whoever does win, it doesn’t really matter as long as we all had fun in the end. Right? Well, that’s what we tell ourselves.