Tit tees and feminism

Modern feminism is in a constant state of evolution. Regina, too, has seen its fair share of feminist growth in recent years. Businesses have evolved based in feminism, including Emily Brown’s Tit Tee Store. I had hoped Emily could offer an opinion piece on her experience with feminism, but she said questions about the topic would be easier. The Op-ed section does not normally tackle interview style articles, but I feel these lessons and opinions should be shared.

What is important to you about modern feminism? What is essential?

The most important thing about modern feminism, to me, is the ability to adapt. We are constantly learning about the experiences of other people, which in turn gives us the opportunity to expand our perspectives. It is essential to be able to empathize with and understand others.

What are you hoping to achieve with your business?

I want to desexualize female bodies. I want people to know that it isn’t okay to comment on women’s bodies (or anyone’s!). I want to remind people that their bodies are their business, and they can do with them as they wish but that doesn’t give people the right to comment on that or speak for them. I want to create a compassionate community of people. I also want to make people smile!

Some people exclude trans women from their feminism. Do you find this fair? Why or why not?

People who exclude trans women from their feminism aren’t feminists. Feminism without trans women isn’t feminism. Trans women are women. To believe that trans women do not experience violence, or prejudice, or discrimination based on their gender identity is absurd. Transphobia and sexism are real and dangerous.

What is important to know about the charities you give to?

Well, we give to a different one every season. The first organization we gave to was Planned Parenthood Regina, because they are a vital organization in the community. I love them and so many others love and need them, too. Last season was The Get Real Movement, which is a “youth-focused organization that energizes LGBTQ+ students and their allies to voice their stories.” This season, we are asking for customers’ feedback on which charity we should give to. We’re supporting breast cancer awareness and we want to hear from you where our money should go! One thing that’s important to know is that we are trying to support smaller charities. Give us your ideas!

