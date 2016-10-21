Tolls of the bell tower

Share Facebook

author: matt wincherauk | editor-in-chief

So much stuff happening at the U of R, so little time to cover it

There is always news going on at the University of Regina, but the Carillon’s news team cannot keep up with every story. Here is a brief rundown of some of the things happening around campus:

Library Treadmills

The University of Regina’s John Archer Library has added an interesting new feature to the library last week: treadmill desks. It may seem odd, but treadmill desks are becoming a big thing in the workplace, as they have been reportedly linked to increased quality and quantity or work, as well as increased quality of work exchanges, according to a study conducted by a professor at the University of Minnesota, and a endocrinologist from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Now the U of R is offering the opportunity for its students to stay active and fresh while they work on their essays, or study for their midterms.

In order to use one of the two treadmill desks located on the library’s main floor in the southwest corner, students will have to bring their student ID to the Library Help Desk, and reserve the a treadmill for 40 minutes. Retired fitness centre manager, Karen Fahlman, donated the treadmill desks.

More information can be obtained by emailing (www.uregina.ca/library/help/i-need-help.html) or phoning the Library Help Desk (306-585-4133), and treadmill reservation can be accessed at uregina.libcal.com.

The Underworld Caligary Festival

As a part of the continuing Caligary Festival, a unique exhibit titled “The UnderWorld” will be open to the public Oct. 30, presented by former principal performer of Cirque de Soleil, Mooky Cornish. Visitors are welcomed to attend what is described as being “a menagerie of visual and interactive exhibits created by over twenty of Regina’s most renegade artists,” that includes the work of U of R professors. The event will begin at 7:45 p.m. at 1945 Scarth St., where the guests will be escorted down into the UnderWorld. In addition to the interactive exhibits, Cornish and fellow host Sara Ski will host what is described as a “radical underground cabaret,” with the promise of “copious amounts of vodka.”

Admission to this expressionist event will cost $25, or only $20 if you wear 1920s attire, or a costume of your own choice. Tickets can be found at picatic.com, caligary.ca, or at the door.

RPIRG AGM and Police Violence in Saskatchewan Talk

This Thursday, the Regina Public Interest Research Group (RPIRG) will be hosting a talk presented by Dr. Michelle Stewart “on the intersection of police violence and settler colonialism in our province.”

In addition to the talk, RPIRG will also being holding their Annual General Meeting, detailing their past year, motions regarding the student centre, and free pizza for students that stay for the AGM.

Any additional information regarding the AGM or the talk done by Dr. Stewart can be obtained from info@rpirg.org or outreach@rpirg.org.

The Owl Makeover Event

In addition to RPIRG’s AGM and talk, The Owl will be hosting an event designed to show off the numerous changes made to the bar’s menu, physical appearance, and general atmosphere.

A press release sent out by the University of Regina Student’s Union’s (URSU) public relations and social media coordinator noted that The Owl has been “Regina’s campus bar for almost fifty years,” and that they are excited to “share our new look with the community, the campus and the city.”

This special event will take place Oct. 20 at 8 p.m., at The Owl bar, and will feature live entertainment, complimentary appetizers, and other surprises.