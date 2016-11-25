Tolls from the bell tower

Share Facebook

author: kristian ferguson | news editor

Good news done quick

There is always news going on at the University of Regina, but the Carillon’s news team cannot keep up with every story. Here is a brief rundown of some of the things happening around campus:

Toolkit Worshop: Social Media Marketing

A workshop at the First Nations University [FNU] which is organized by the Regina Public Interest Research Group [RPIRG] is being offered to introduce people to the basics of how to market on social media on Nov. 16.

The workshop, according to its Facebook event, will “demonstrate ways in which social media can be used as a tool for marketing, building connections, and engaging with the public. This half-day session is for people who want to use social media to reach a larger audience.”

Pre-registration is required and is available at rpirg.org/events-projects-paren/toolkit-workshop-series/toolkit-registration/

All Out Regina for Free Education

Organized with by the Canadian Federation of Students, this is a march taking place on Nov. 2 to protest for “universal education, education justice and public education for the public good,” according to their Facebook event page.

Speakers in attendance include Jermain McKenzie and the President of First Nations University of Canada, Heather O’Watch. Buses will be leaving the University to head for Victoria Park between 2 and 3 p.m.

Those Who Served: Sportsmen in Our Armed Forces

The Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame is not only celebrating 50 years of being open, but the opening of a new wing at the museum.

This exhibit opens on Nov. 2 and will stay open until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

The grand opening reception on Nov. 2 will also be celebrated with a visit from the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, Vaughn Solomon Schofield.

The reception is taking place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, contact Autumn McDowell at 306-780-9203