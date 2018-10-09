Tolls from the belltower

Share Facebook

Twitter

author: kristian ferguson | news editor



it’s too early to make a sleigh bells joke / brett nielsen

For whom the bell tolls

Our tolls from the bell tower is a semi-regular series where we highlight stories that we think you should know about, but that we aren’t able to write whole stories on. For your information, the series is called “Tolls from the Bell Tower” because a carillon is a type of bell tower. The more you know. [EIC Note: Cue the jingle]

U of S in Favour of Job Action

CUPE Local 1975 has voted to approve job action if an agreement cannot be reached at the U of S over pension issues. Representing over 1900 people in non-academic positions at the U of S, the CUPE press release states “the university is refusing to talk pensions at the bargaining table and is threatening to make unilateral cuts to the pension plan.”

While there is no current plan to strike, the vote in favour of job action is a sign that it hasn’t left the union’s mind.

“This strike mandate is a message to the University of Saskatchewan: we demand pension issues to be dealt with at the bargaining table,” said Craig Hannah, president of CUPE Local 1975 in a press release.

Accessibility Centre

The University of Regina is looking at creating a centralized testing facility that will house students who require extra accommodations in order to test and succeed.

The press release states that there was an increase of “nearly 90 per cent over the past four years,” in terms of amounts of students who have needed accommodations.

There is a plan to temporarily move the bookstore services and athletic wear to buildings and offices nearby its current College West location while construction is underway to complete the centre.

The centre is looking to open in the fall of 2019.

University Events

While the Carillon has the week off following the Thanksgiving weekend, we figured it would still be important for us to reach out and share important events that are happening while we can’t cover them.

The Regina Public Interest Research Group [RPIRG] is hosting a sexual health clinic on October 11. The clinic will provide STI screening, low-cost birth control, emergency contraception, and a few other services in room CW 117.

URPride is hosting a sober dance party at T+A Vinyl and Fashion on Oct. 19. DJ Saima is there for music and all ages and identities are welcome. Doors open at 9 p.m. and cover is $10 or pay what you can.

The University of Regina Women’s Centre is continuing a workshop series on October 10 on parenting. The next session is on “Adapting to Parenthood: Breastfeeding and Parenting in the first six months” and being facilitated by Martha Neovard.

The English Students’ Association is hosting a Frankenstein ball on October 12 in celebration of the 200-year anniversary of Mary Shelley’s work, Frankenstein. The ball is Halloween themed, so costumes are encouraged. Tickets must be purchased beforehand either online or at the door. The event is 19+.

Vianne Award

Vianne Timmons, President of the University of Regina, was recently named for an Indspire Award for Education.

The Indspire Awards describe themselves as a “national Indigenous-led registered charity that invests in the education of Indigenous people for the long term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.”

“This award means a great deal to me, and I like to think that my Mi’kmaq ancestors would be proud of the work I have tried to do over the years,” said Timmons in a university press release.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in February.