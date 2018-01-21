Tommy Wiseau did what?

Share Facebook

author: ethan butterfield | staff writer

The ability to be recognized for a project that was ultimately doomed from day one is a superpower all on its own. There aren’t many people out there, especially directors, who have made a substantial career out of something that was bad or laughable. That being said, though, that’s exactly what Tommy Wiseau did. The famed lead behind the now cult-classic film, The Room, has been making a lot of headlines as of recently, the most current being his and James Franco’s interaction at the Golden Globes main stage.

For those who don’t know what I’m talking about, picture this: it is the ceremony of the awards show, and the announcement for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy has just been made. Franco is the recipient for his role as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. Upon accepting the award, the actual Tommy Wiseau himself found his way on stage. During that time, it seemed as though Tommy was gearing up for a speech before James Franco nudged him off the microphone to go through his list of people to thank.

Now, after this had occurred, viewers went online to voice their displeasure of the incident, noting how Franco wouldn’t have been in this position if it weren’t for Tommy or how the point of winning an award was to get the man himself on stage. Although the debate has died down a bit since its initial happening, I feel it’s something still worth analyzing now. So what are my thoughts on it?

Honestly, James Franco was completely in his right to keep Wiseau off the mic. First off, the award was for Best Actor, not Best Picture, and unless I made a mistake somewhere, Tommy Wiseau wasn’t the best actor in The Disaster Artist.

Secondly, Franco had a long list of people to get through, and I’m more than positive that Tommy would’ve gone past the time that they give you during the Globes, which means no thanks for those that put the film together.

Third, the goal was for the crew to get Wiseau up on the Oscar stage, not the Golden Globes, which is a bit of a “fuck you,” I’ll admit. Obviously, the Oscars are the larger goal here in the end.

Lastly, and I’m not sure about you, but wanting Tommy Wiseau to speak doesn’t sound like a fan thing, it sounds like a “he has a funny way of talking” thing, which is terrible in its own way.

Now, all these reasons may be completely out to lunch, but they at least offer some food for thought. Regardless of what I say though, people are going to believe what they want to believe. I suppose we’ll have to wait til’ the Oscars to see if there’s any actual mic time for Tommy and what will become of that said mic time. All I know is that I’m sure it’ll be interesting one way or another, especially if it’s the man himself, Tommy Wiseau.