U of R Soccer goes 0-1-1 in West Coast action

The Cougar women did enough to retain playoff position

The University of Regina women’s soccer team continued a strong 2019 campaign in British Columbia Sept. 20 and 21. The women faced the number one ranked UBC Thunderbirds and the number four University of Victoria Vikes. Against this tough competition, the women came home with a 0-1-1 result and picked up another all-important point in the Canada West playoff race.

In their first game against the Thunderbirds, the Cougars played a strong game. In the first half, they outshot UBC 4-2 and generated some good scoring chances. UBC came out strong in the second half and dominated shots and possession, 14-2. This pressure generated a free kick that opened scoring for the Thunderbirds. They built off of that pressure and put in two more goals late for a 3-0 win.

For rookie Jessica Gaudet, this confidence that the team has built over the season has helped the team to succeed.

“For UBC we definitely came out with composure. I think that’s been a huge thing for us, especially being composed for the big games. I think we showed we can really deal with adversity”

“We realized that we are in this game and it wasn’t going to be quite as overwhelming as we originally thought. We realized that we are a good team and we can compete with these tougher teams.”

Against UVic, the Cougars played very well, despite shots being recorded 23-4. This was partly thanks to an incredible performance by keeper Savannah Williams who stopped seven shots. Another great performance came in the way of a quick offensive play by Kirsten Finley. The fifth-year veteran intercepted a pass in the UVIC zone at the 13th minute which she put in for the opening goal. Natalie Cavallin tied it up for the Vikes in the 71st minute.

The U of R soccer team has been steadily improving this season, culminating in holding their own against some of Can West’s top teams this weekend. For Taylor Bubnick, one of the keys to the soccer team’s improvement this season has been a strong batch of rookies

“I think we’ve had a lot of really good first years come in this year they are definitely pushing the upper years and that’s really great to see.”

The Cougars come home next weekend for another double-header against the University of Manitoba Bison and University of Winnipeg Wesmen. These games are big for the fifth-ranked Cougars who will need to maintain a top six ranking in order to qualify for Canada West playoffs. The Bisons and Wesmen fall in at fourth and sixth respectively, so some wins here would go a long way to move the Cougars up the standings. For Bubnick, this weekend is big for the team’s success in the rest of the season, and there is only one option.

“We want the six points. They are coming to us. It’s home turf, and we are not dropping points to them.”

The Cougars hit the pitch Sept. 28 and 29.