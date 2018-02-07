Up the Hill both ways: memoir of a business school student

Share Facebook

I would like to begin this article by stating that my views and opinions do not necessarily represent the overall mindset of the populace of the Hill School of Business.

You’ve probably met a few people like this: they begin their post-secondary education in one faculty, only to decide after one year that pursuing a bachelor of business administration is a much more promising idea. I’ve met many people who have switched faculties, listing reasons such as it being too hard, there are no jobs, or the pay is crap. Seemingly, these students found the jackpot in the Faculty of Business, and it eliminates all the concerns they had with their prior degree. These people are wrong.

Of course, many business graduates go on to promising careers; in fact, a few of my friends began their careers just weeks ago. However, these individuals not only put a massive amount of dedication into their studies, but also got involved in various extracurricular activities focused on business. Simply relying on your shiny new degree is not necessarily going to grant you a job. You should try to get involved in your faculty and begin networking as early as you can. As the old saying goes, “It’s not about what you know, it’s who you know.”

Now, I hope I haven’t painted a pessimistic view of the business faculty. In fact, it’s a great opportunity for one to be moulded into an intelligent, dynamic professional. However, one does not just graduate with a bachelor of business administration. One must pick a major, including areas such as accounting, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, and human resources. Within each major, you are responsible for approximately ten classes specific to your major. Therefore, to become a Hill grad, you must pick an area of study, and commit yourself to that area.

Many new Hill students haven’t put much thought into their major, and they are benefitted as business students that do not declare their major until their fourth year. Regardless, it never hurts to have an idea of what you want to study and an understanding of how that knowledge will transition into the workplace.

Now, I would like to dispel the idea that the business degree is simple, and that anybody could do it. Despite the fact that the subject matter may not be as intense as other degrees, it can still become quite complicated and requires a different type of hands-on experience. As I will be pursuing an accounting degree, I will only speak to courses focusing on more advanced accounting and finance areas. These classes become quite intricate at the 300 and 400 levels, and many students struggle to pass these courses, let alone achieve above the 70s.

The purpose of this rant was not to scare students away from the faculty, but to give them a much-needed tip about taking business seriously. The Faculty of Business could change your life for better, or for worse. Heed this advice, and you could find yourself with a cushy job that will provide you with reasonable security for years to come. Don’t, however, and you could see your grades slip, and have to re-analyze your “get rich quick” scheme.