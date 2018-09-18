Sexy trivia to promote sexy health

Share Facebook

author: kristian ferguson | news editor



Sexy photos for sexy trivia/ Jeremy Davis

joint URPride, RPIRG, event raises sexual health awareness

UR Pride and the Regina Public Interest Research Group [RPIRG] are teaming up to work on a lecture and event series that runs opposite of Welcome Week. The series, formally titled (Dis)Orientation Week, has a host of programs that includes a project with UR Pride about sexual health.

The Carillon was able to hold an interview with the UR Pride Program Coordinator, Cat Haines, in order to learn more about the event.

“The Sexual Health Trivia event on September 11 is going to be a fun and sexy evening of pub trivia that will test people’s knowledge about sexual health and wellness – including how to have fun when you’re getting down,” said Haines.

“The start of the school year is also often the start of new relationships and sexual adventures, and we want to help students understand how to best take care of their sexual/asexual wellbeing throughout the school year.”

Haines was also eager to give a sneak peek at some of the potential questions for the trivia night.

“Do you know what STIs can be transmitted through oral sex? Do you know how to give a rim job? You will after Sexual Health Trivia with UR Pride (you might even win some sexy prizes).”

Additionally, this is not the only time students can find information on their sexual health.

“Once a month, UR Pride hosts an on-campus pop-up sexual health clinic where you can get screened for STIs as well as get low cost birth-control,” says Haines. “Our first pop-up clinic is Sept 13th, from 1-4pm in CW 117.”

Additionally, UR Pride has services that students can take advantage of at any time.

“UR Pride also provides free condoms, lube, and sexual health resources out of its office in Riddell Centre 225,” said Haines.

This is not the only event being hosted during (Dis)Orientation Week, however.

Laugh It Off with Kris Alvarez was hosted on Sept. 10 and was an improv workshop that helped foster skills that can “support and enhance justice movements through community building and communication.”

Queering the Queen City with Evie Ruddy, hosted on Septe. 12, was a walking tour that highlighted the city’s history with the LGBT+ movement including, but not limited to, “the varied experiences of queer, trans, two-spirit and non-binary folks.”

No Justice, No Adaptation: The Politics of Climate Change, hosted on September 12, was a talking series that focused on environmental and climate change politics in Palestine. The event also featured speaker Suha Jarrar, “a Palestinian human rights researcher and advocate, and currently the Environmental and Gender Policy Researcher at Al-Haq human rights organization in Ramallah, Palestine.”

Finally, Doc in the Garden, hosted on Sept. 14, is a documentary screening taking place in the RPIRG Green Patch volunteer garden. The documentary, entitled “The Garden”, talks about a “fourteen-acre community garden at 41st and Alameda in South Central Los Angeles,” which is “the largest of its kind in the United States,” and “started as a form of healing after the devastating L.A. riots in 1992.”