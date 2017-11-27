What we missed

Share Facebook

Twitter

author: konstantin kharitonov| sports editor

Since the Carillon has been away for a whole week, here is a recap of how the Cougar teams been since we last saw all of your beautiful faces

Basketball

Spirits are high in the world of hoops. The Women’s team is continuing their expected dominance on the court, absolutely obliterating their opponents right out of the gate with a 5 game winning streak. Unfortunately, their first lost of the season had to come eventually and it happened in their most recent game against the University of North British Columbia Timberwolves, by a nail-biting score of 81-79.

Still, the Cougars are ranked as the top team in the entire country and look to rebound from the loss by facing the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns. Judging by their performances in previous games, which includes a season opening beat down of the University of Manitoba Bisons and a 100-point performance against Fraser Valley University; it is safe to assume that the Timberwolves may have just gotten lucky. Michaela Kiesinger, a guard for the Cougars, currently sits 4th in the league for 3-point percentage, converting on 52.6% of her attempts.

Over on the men’s side, it has been a wonderfully great, albeit surprising start to the season, as the team currently sits on a 5 game winning streak after dropping their first win against the Bisons. 4 of the wins have been very solid wins, with a complete shellacking of Fraser Valley, sweeping them by scores of 74-64 and 89-57 in both games played.

While the surprising start might not last throughout the entire season, it is good to see the team getting off to a strong start, especially with how last season had ended for the team. If the Cougars are able to maintain at least a decent pace over .500, then this could be a team that very well improves on its quarterfinal loss to Thompson Rivers University a year ago.

Consistency is key, and the men’s is starting to show some. Shawn Lathan and Shaquille Harris have been key performers, with Lathan sitting in 4th for rebounds per game, with 9.3, and Harris leading the league in 3 point percentage, with 60% as well as being 3rd in overall point percentage with 61.8%.

Volleyball

Unfortunately for the men’s volleyball team, it has been a rough season, with only a single victory on the year and the team started off the season with a 6 game loosing streak. The lone victory came against Mount Royal University, a close 3-2 win, and the not-as-cool Cougars then responded with 3 set sweep in the following match. The good Cougars then returned home to welcome in Brandon University, who then very rudely swept them at home.

The Cougars are back on the road, heading to Kelowna to face UBC Okanagan this week.

The women’s side on the other hand has been quite impressive so far, after their recent sweep of the Brandon University Bobcats, improving to .500 this season. After a slow start to the year, the Cougars have been working their way back up, currently riding on a 3 game winning streak. Their most recent victory was arguably their best, after the team edged out 25-20 and 25-23 match wins, before taking a commanding 25-16 win in the final set, there first 3 set win of the year. The Cougars look to continue their momentum on the season as they head to UBC Okanagan, their final series before the New Year’s Classic.

Hockey

It has been a tale of struggle for both Cougar hockey teams this year. On the women’s sides, the Cougars have hit a serious rough patch over the month of November. Currently the team boasts a 4 game loosing streak, and it has not been pretty. The Cougars have only score once during the streak, the one goal coming in a 2-1 loss to the Bisons. In their last two games against the University of Calgary Dinos, the Cougars were completely shut out. What is even more infuriating was that in both games, the Cougars dominated, outshooting the Dinos 35 to 18 in the first game and a whopping 36 to 8 in the second. Kelsey Roberts was fantastic in both starts for the Dinos, being the only reason that the Dinos even had a chance of winning. Hopefully the team can continue their strong play against Lethbridge in the following week.

The men’s side has been even more disappointing, as the team has only recorded 2 wins on the season, with 7 losses in between those two victories. Their recent series was a small bright spot, as the team was able split their series with a considerably strong Dinos team, each game resulting in a 3-2 finish.

Wrestling

The women’s wrestling teams started out their season with a strong showing versus the Dinos this week. Overall, the team finished with a combined score of 21-14, and four different victories. Tina Trombley, Amber Wiebe, Erica Ravelo and Maeghan Wild all recorded wins against the Dinos.